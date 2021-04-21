Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant Tamale Joe’s to Open in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin.

The restaurant plans to open sometime in June. Via the website, it states, you can experience the tamale tradition passed down from generation to generation from Grandma Dona Casi to Jose Morales, the one and only Tamale Joe.

Other items featured on the menu include tacos, burritos, salad, chicken, and steak quesadillas, all served with cilantro rice or a choice of black or pinto beans.

A beer and wine permit was requested during the City of Franklin’s Beer Board meeting on April 13.

Tamale Joe’s is currently hiring for bartender, cook, or service team member. Find the application here.