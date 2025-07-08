July’s Garden Talk Set For July 14

Gardening is never static but always changing, just like we are. Join us as we examine some ideas for transitioning your garden to better suit your needs as you age in July’s Garden Talk at Williamson County Public Library, “Aging Gracefully with your Garden” on Monday, July 14 at 1 pm. These tips are also great if you just want to garden with lower maintenance in less time. We will explore landscaping ideas, growing ideas, and plant selections that continue to provide beautiful gardening experience whether you’re approaching your senior years or just too busy with life.

Each Garden Talk is presented by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Speakers Bureau in-person at the Main Library in Franklin, with an option to attend virtually. Login instructions will be emailed to everyone who registers prior to the event. Photos, screenshots, and videos may be taken at library events and activities for library use and publicity. Anyone not wanting to have their photo taken should notify library staff at the time of the event or activity.

All Library programs are free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/garden71425. Call the Library at (615) 595-1243 or email [email protected] if you have questions or need assistance registering.

