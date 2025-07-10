Cocaine, Meth, and More Seized from Maury County Home

July 10, 2025 – A multi-agency investigation led by the 22nd Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in a major narcotics bust this week in Columbia. With the assistance of the Spring Hill and Pulaski Police Departments, the Wayne and Maury County Sheriff’s Offices, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the DEA, agents executed a search warrant at a residence on East 9th Street.

Inside the home, authorities discovered a large cache of illegal drugs, including approximately 4.5 kilos (10 pounds) of cocaine, 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine, four pounds of marijuana, and hundreds of oxycodone pills. In addition to the drugs, agents seized more than $20,000 in cash and multiple firearms.

Law enforcement officials say the investigation targeted the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics in the region. Charges are expected, though specific arrests were not immediately announced.

The agencies involved emphasized their continued commitment to dismantling drug trafficking operations and keeping dangerous substances off the streets.

