Country Singer Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home

Country singer Morgan Wallen has sold his Nashville home, according to multiple sources.

Wallen’s former residence at 814B Horner Avenue in the Melrose area of Nashville made headlines when he was recorded making a racial slur by the neighbors, read more here.

The four-bedroom, three-bath home sold on July 8, 2021 for $8350,000. It was purchased back in April 2020 for 700,000 according to Zillow and placed for sale on June 15th with an offer on June 18th.

Zillow described the home as walkable to Melrose hotspots and convenient to the 12 South neighborhood, with fresh new paint, new carpet in upstairs bedrooms. The open concept home offers an oversized living room with a modern fireplace and a kitchen with a 36″ Bertazzoni range and a large island with an eat-in option.

The home features a main level, ensuite option, and an upstairs master suite with great views. The backyard consists of a privacy fence and a rooftop deck accompanied by a wine bar.