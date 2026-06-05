Grahame Lesh Brings Summer Tour to Exit/In

Guitarist, singer-songwriter, bandleader, and curator Grahame Lesh will launch a busy summer 2026 touring season with the return of the Terrapin Roadshow, the traveling concert series inspired by the spirit and community of the beloved Terrapin Crossroads venue. Kicking off at the Monte Rio Amphitheater on May 30 and 31, the Roadshow serves as both a continuation of the musical tradition fostered by the Lesh family and a gathering place for fans, friends, and collaborators across the broader Grateful Dead universe. The tour will stop in Nashville at Exit/In on July 17th. Click for More Events

Featuring rotating ensembles and special guests throughout the summer, this year’s Roadshow lineups include appearances from Jackie Greene, Dan “Lebo” Lebowitz, Elliott Peck, Amy Helm, Scott Law, Bill Nershi, Stu Allen, Nicki Bluhm, Kanika Moore, Holly Bowling, Midnight North, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, and more. Additionally, Little Feet founding member Bill Payne will join the Glenwood Springs stop on August 23 as a special guest.

“My parents often described Grateful Dead as a grandfather oak tree,” shares Lesh. “The roots reach deep into the broader currents of American music and global traditions, spanning blues, jazz, gospel, bluegrass, avant-garde classical, and beyond. The trunk is the band itself, lifting and shaping that material, and the branches and leaves are all the musicians and bands who continue to be inspired by it, myself included. Bob Weir has spoken about the three-hundred-year legacy of this music, and for me, the Terrapin Roadshow and all of my projects sit within that same framework, grounded in Grateful Dead’s songbook. I hope to see this music continue as extensions of that tree, growing and evolving with each new generation for decades to come.”

Find tickets here.