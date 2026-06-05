City of Franklin Holds Topping Out Ceremony for New City Hall

The City of Franklin marked a major construction milestone with a Topping Out Ceremony for the new City Hall on Thursday, June 4, 2026, on the historic Public Square in downtown Franklin. City of Franklin Mayor Moore stated, “This is an exciting day.” Click for More News

“We are reshaping a block in our iconic square in downtown Franklin,” added City Administrator Eric Stuckey.

The beam was signed by city officials, construction crews, and members of the public before being set in place. The signed beam will remain on display throughout the weekend, giving residents additional opportunities to add their signatures and mark this moment in Franklin history.

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The new City Hall will be a seven-component redevelopment of the Public Square block that will serve the citizens of Franklin for generations. The project includes a purpose-built civic building housing approximately 250 employees and multiple public meeting spaces, commercial tenant spaces along 3rd Avenue South, an enlarged plaza on the Square with a pedestrian promenade and full ADA accessibility, a one-acre public park with a fountain, seating, gardens, and shade trees, a subgrade parking garage with 200 spaces, utility and streetscape improvements on both sides of 3rd Avenue with wider sidewalks and street trees, and expanded public restrooms serving downtown Franklin. The facility is slated to open in 2027.