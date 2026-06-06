Photos: Day Two of CMA Fest 2026

On Friday, day two of the CMA Festival brought a bigger crowd and the heat. The free stages were packed with hours of music.

The legendary rocker, Melissa Etheridge, performed on the Dr. Pepper AMP stage. Etheridge also performed with Ashley McBryde at Redemption Bar inside Chief’s on Broadway.

In addition, Waka Flocka Flame made his CMA Fest debut at the CMA Close-up stage on a panel “Country & Rap: The Black Southern Roots of American Music.” At the end of the panel, Waka Flacka Flame treated the audience to a performance.

In the evening at Nissan Stadium, the lineup included Jo Dee Messina, Blake Shelton, Scoot Teasley, Shaboozey, Maggie Antone, The Red Clay Strays, The Band Perry, Keith Urban, and Cody Johnson.

Urban brought out special guest Michael McDonald to perform “We Go Back,” which will be released on Urban’s album Flow State on June 12th.