Williamson County Launches Voluntary Camera Registry Program

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents and businesses to participate in a new voluntary camera registry program designed to support investigations and improve public safety.

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According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Connect Williamson Camera Registry allows residents and business owners to register security cameras that may help deputies identify and gather video evidence during investigations.

The program is intended to help deputies quickly locate nearby cameras, improve efficiency in collecting critical footage and strengthen collaboration between law enforcement and the community. The registry may also support faster response times and better outcomes in criminal investigations.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that participation is free, secure and voluntary. Officials said law enforcement cannot access live video feeds through the registry, and only camera locations and contact details are stored. Video footage would only be requested with the owner’s permission if needed for an investigation, and access to registry information is limited to authorized law enforcement personnel.

If an incident occurs, investigators can identify registered cameras in the area and contact owners to request relevant footage, reducing the need for time-consuming neighborhood canvassing.

Residents and businesses interested in participating can register through the Connect Williamson program.