The Latest Tennessee Event News for June 4, 2026

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2026 CMA Fest Lineup for Good Molecules Reverb Stage
CMA Fest runs June 4–7 in downtown Nashville, with the Good Molecules Reverb Stage featuring Alexandra Kay, Stella Lefty, Myles Morgan, and more.
Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More
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Shop the Third Annual Artist Closet Sale at CMA Fest
The Archives Nashville hosts its third annual Artist Closet Sale at Fan Fair X, June 4–7, with 23 artists participating to benefit the CMA Foundation.
Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More
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2026 CMA Fest Chevy Riverfront Stage Lineup
The Chevy Riverfront Stage on First Avenue features Russell Dickerson, Ernest, Dasha, Maddox Batson, and more across CMA Fest’s four days in Nashville.
Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More
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2026 CMA Fest Lineup for Dr. Pepper AMP Stage
The Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park features Drake Milligan, Melissa Etheridge, Uncle Kracker, and more during CMA Fest, June 4–7.
Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More
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How to Get Around at CMA Fest 2026
A guide to navigating CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, June 4–7, covering shuttles, WeGo Star train options, and what vehicles are not permitted.
Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More
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First Juneteenth Gathering in Nolensville Set for June 20
The first official Juneteenth gathering at Historic Sunset Park in Nolensville takes place Saturday, June 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More
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Run Nash Launches 9to5K, a Dolly-Inspired Run Benefitting Imagination Library
The inaugural 9to5K Run & Walk comes to downtown Nashville on September 5, 2026, benefiting United Way and Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee.
Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More
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Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
This weekend’s highlights include Sara Sells Warehouse Sale, the Homestead Festival with Rory Feek, Free Fishing Day, Nashville Ballet at The Factory, and CMA Fest.
Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More
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Alan Jackson’s Final Concert Is Sold Out — But There’s Still a Way to See It
Alan Jackson’s finale at Nissan Stadium on June 27 is sold out, but The Fisher Center at Belmont is offering livestream tickets with a live band pre-show.
Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More
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Hendersonville Honors Randy Travis and the Studio That Changed Country Music
A Tennessee Music Pathways Marker was unveiled outside Moby Dicky’s in Hendersonville, marking 40 years since Randy Travis’ debut album recorded at Morningstar Sound Studio.
Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More
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Photos: Ella Langley Greets Fans at Ulta Fragrance Launch
Country star Ella Langley greeted fans at Ulta Beauty in CoolSprings Galleria to celebrate the launch of her new Be Her Eau de Parfum fragrance with NOYZ.
Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More
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Road Closures for CMA Fest 2026
Expect significant downtown Nashville road closures through June 9 as the city prepares for CMA Fest running June 4–7 across multiple venues.
Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More
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Everything You Need to Know Before Attending CMA Fest 2026
A comprehensive guide to CMA Fest 2026 covering the clear bag policy, cashless venues, prohibited items, re-entry rules, and weather shelter locations.
Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More
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Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration Set for June 27
Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration moves to Nolensville High School on June 27, featuring food vendors, inflatables, live entertainment, and fireworks from 5–9:30 p.m.
Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More
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Families Invited to Star Party at Bowie Nature Park
A free family stargazing event hosted by the Bernard-Seyfert Astronomical Society takes place Saturday, June 6, from 9–11:30 p.m. at Bowie Nature Park in Fairview.
Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More
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Lauren Alaina Announces Headlining Tour Stopping at the Ryman
Lauren Alaina’s The Stages Tour stops at the Ryman Auditorium on November 12, with American Idol winner Hannah Harper as special guest for the Nashville date.
Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More
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Reel in Fun at Fishing on the Farm at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
Kids 12 and under can fish in a catch-and-release pond at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Thursday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More
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The Kehlani World Tour Announces Stop in Nashville
Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Kehlani brings her 33-date North America tour to Municipal Auditorium on September 8 as part of her 2026 world tour.
Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More
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Gibson Garage Fest Returns to Nashville for CMA Fest Week
Gibson Garage Fest runs June 3–5 at the Gibson Garage Nashville, celebrating the flagship store’s fifth anniversary with free live music and major guitar giveaways.
Published: June 01, 2026 — Read More
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Ella Langley’s Franklin Fragrance Launch Sells Out, Here’s What to Know About the New Scent
Ella Langley’s meet-and-greet at Ulta in CoolSprings Galleria for her Be Her Eau de Parfum launch on June 2 is sold out; here is what to know about the scent.
Published: May 31, 2026 — Read More
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The Hermitage to Launch Inaugural Roots & Rhythms Concert and Legacy Awards Series
The Hermitage presents a three-part outdoor concert and legacy awards series on the last three Fridays of June, celebrating Tennessee’s musical and cultural traditions.
Published: May 31, 2026 — Read More
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Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Free Outdoor Summer Movie Series
Tanger Outlets Nashville kicks off a free outdoor Summer Movie Night Series on June 3 with a showing of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, continuing through July.
Published: May 30, 2026 — Read More
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Amy Grant, Caitlyn Smith and More to Perform at MOTHER’s One-Year Anniversary Show
MOTHER marks its first anniversary with a show on June 7 at Riverside Revival in Nashville, featuring Amy Grant, Caitlyn Smith, Jillian Jacqueline, and more.
Published: May 30, 2026 — Read More
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The Harpeth Hotel to Host Exclusive Alan Jackson Silverbelly Whiskey Experience
The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin hosts a one-night Silverbelly Whiskey Experience on June 10, featuring Mattie Jackson, live music, and Southern food stations.
Published: May 30, 2026 — Read More
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Rocknite Announces All Day Concert at JBJ’s
National concert series Rocknite takes over JBJ’s Nashville on June 5 with 25+ artists including Cage the Elephant across 12+ hours of live music on three stages.
Published: May 30, 2026 — Read More
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City of Franklin’s Fourth of July Celebration to Return to Harlinsdale Farm
Franklin’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on July 4, with live music from Hippies and Cowboys and a fireworks finale.
Published: May 29, 2026 — Read More
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Fairview to Celebrate Fourth of July With Music, Family Fun and Fireworks July 3
Fairview’s 15th Annual July 3rd Celebration at City Hall features Rubiks Groove headlining, food trucks, kids activities, and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
Published: May 29, 2026 — Read More
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Franklin Theatre to Host Minnie Pearl Documentary
The Franklin Theatre screens Facing the Laughter, a documentary on Minnie Pearl, on June 17 at 3 p.m., followed by a live Q&A with the film’s director.
Published: May 29, 2026 — Read More
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Porter’s Call Marks 25 Years of Artist Care with Star-Studded Anniversary Fundraiser
Porter’s Call hosts its 25th anniversary fundraiser on September 1 at the Country Music Hall of Fame, honoring Amy Grant with the Founder’s Award.
Published: May 29, 2026 — Read More
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