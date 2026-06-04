The Latest Tennessee Event News for June 4, 2026

2026 CMA Fest Lineup for Good Molecules Reverb Stage CMA Fest runs June 4–7 in downtown Nashville, with the Good Molecules Reverb Stage featuring Alexandra Kay, Stella Lefty, Myles Morgan, and more. Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More

Shop the Third Annual Artist Closet Sale at CMA Fest The Archives Nashville hosts its third annual Artist Closet Sale at Fan Fair X, June 4–7, with 23 artists participating to benefit the CMA Foundation. Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More

2026 CMA Fest Chevy Riverfront Stage Lineup The Chevy Riverfront Stage on First Avenue features Russell Dickerson, Ernest, Dasha, Maddox Batson, and more across CMA Fest’s four days in Nashville. Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More

2026 CMA Fest Lineup for Dr. Pepper AMP Stage The Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park features Drake Milligan, Melissa Etheridge, Uncle Kracker, and more during CMA Fest, June 4–7. Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More

How to Get Around at CMA Fest 2026 A guide to navigating CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, June 4–7, covering shuttles, WeGo Star train options, and what vehicles are not permitted. Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More

First Juneteenth Gathering in Nolensville Set for June 20 The first official Juneteenth gathering at Historic Sunset Park in Nolensville takes place Saturday, June 20, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More

Run Nash Launches 9to5K, a Dolly-Inspired Run Benefitting Imagination Library The inaugural 9to5K Run & Walk comes to downtown Nashville on September 5, 2026, benefiting United Way and Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee. Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend This weekend’s highlights include Sara Sells Warehouse Sale, the Homestead Festival with Rory Feek, Free Fishing Day, Nashville Ballet at The Factory, and CMA Fest. Published: June 04, 2026 — Read More

Alan Jackson’s Final Concert Is Sold Out — But There’s Still a Way to See It Alan Jackson’s finale at Nissan Stadium on June 27 is sold out, but The Fisher Center at Belmont is offering livestream tickets with a live band pre-show. Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More

Hendersonville Honors Randy Travis and the Studio That Changed Country Music A Tennessee Music Pathways Marker was unveiled outside Moby Dicky’s in Hendersonville, marking 40 years since Randy Travis’ debut album recorded at Morningstar Sound Studio. Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More

Photos: Ella Langley Greets Fans at Ulta Fragrance Launch Country star Ella Langley greeted fans at Ulta Beauty in CoolSprings Galleria to celebrate the launch of her new Be Her Eau de Parfum fragrance with NOYZ. Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More

Road Closures for CMA Fest 2026 Expect significant downtown Nashville road closures through June 9 as the city prepares for CMA Fest running June 4–7 across multiple venues. Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More

Everything You Need to Know Before Attending CMA Fest 2026 A comprehensive guide to CMA Fest 2026 covering the clear bag policy, cashless venues, prohibited items, re-entry rules, and weather shelter locations. Published: June 03, 2026 — Read More

Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration Set for June 27 Nolensville’s Star Spangled Celebration moves to Nolensville High School on June 27, featuring food vendors, inflatables, live entertainment, and fireworks from 5–9:30 p.m. Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More

Families Invited to Star Party at Bowie Nature Park A free family stargazing event hosted by the Bernard-Seyfert Astronomical Society takes place Saturday, June 6, from 9–11:30 p.m. at Bowie Nature Park in Fairview. Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More

Lauren Alaina Announces Headlining Tour Stopping at the Ryman Lauren Alaina’s The Stages Tour stops at the Ryman Auditorium on November 12, with American Idol winner Hannah Harper as special guest for the Nashville date. Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More

Reel in Fun at Fishing on the Farm at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Kids 12 and under can fish in a catch-and-release pond at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on Thursday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to noon. Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More

The Kehlani World Tour Announces Stop in Nashville Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Kehlani brings her 33-date North America tour to Municipal Auditorium on September 8 as part of her 2026 world tour. Published: June 02, 2026 — Read More

Gibson Garage Fest Returns to Nashville for CMA Fest Week Gibson Garage Fest runs June 3–5 at the Gibson Garage Nashville, celebrating the flagship store’s fifth anniversary with free live music and major guitar giveaways. Published: June 01, 2026 — Read More

Ella Langley’s Franklin Fragrance Launch Sells Out, Here’s What to Know About the New Scent Ella Langley’s meet-and-greet at Ulta in CoolSprings Galleria for her Be Her Eau de Parfum launch on June 2 is sold out; here is what to know about the scent. Published: May 31, 2026 — Read More

The Hermitage to Launch Inaugural Roots & Rhythms Concert and Legacy Awards Series The Hermitage presents a three-part outdoor concert and legacy awards series on the last three Fridays of June, celebrating Tennessee’s musical and cultural traditions. Published: May 31, 2026 — Read More

Tanger Outlets Nashville to Host Free Outdoor Summer Movie Series Tanger Outlets Nashville kicks off a free outdoor Summer Movie Night Series on June 3 with a showing of Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax, continuing through July. Published: May 30, 2026 — Read More

Amy Grant, Caitlyn Smith and More to Perform at MOTHER’s One-Year Anniversary Show MOTHER marks its first anniversary with a show on June 7 at Riverside Revival in Nashville, featuring Amy Grant, Caitlyn Smith, Jillian Jacqueline, and more. Published: May 30, 2026 — Read More

The Harpeth Hotel to Host Exclusive Alan Jackson Silverbelly Whiskey Experience The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin hosts a one-night Silverbelly Whiskey Experience on June 10, featuring Mattie Jackson, live music, and Southern food stations. Published: May 30, 2026 — Read More

Rocknite Announces All Day Concert at JBJ’s National concert series Rocknite takes over JBJ’s Nashville on June 5 with 25+ artists including Cage the Elephant across 12+ hours of live music on three stages. Published: May 30, 2026 — Read More

City of Franklin’s Fourth of July Celebration to Return to Harlinsdale Farm Franklin’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on July 4, with live music from Hippies and Cowboys and a fireworks finale. Published: May 29, 2026 — Read More

Fairview to Celebrate Fourth of July With Music, Family Fun and Fireworks July 3 Fairview’s 15th Annual July 3rd Celebration at City Hall features Rubiks Groove headlining, food trucks, kids activities, and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. Published: May 29, 2026 — Read More

Franklin Theatre to Host Minnie Pearl Documentary The Franklin Theatre screens Facing the Laughter, a documentary on Minnie Pearl, on June 17 at 3 p.m., followed by a live Q&A with the film’s director. Published: May 29, 2026 — Read More