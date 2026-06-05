Spring Hill Celebrates America 250 with Community Festival

Join the Spring Hill Parks & Rec to celebrate America 250 at The Crossings (1001 Crossings Boulevard, Spring Hill, TN 37174) on Saturday, July 4th, 2026! Come enjoy an evening of celebration, community, and entertainment as live music kicks off at 6:00 PM.

The night will end with an incredible fireworks show and drone show presented by GM! Fireworks will start at 9:00 PM, with the GM Spring Hill drone show starting at 9:25 PM.

If you’d like to avoid the main music crowd but still catch the fireworks, look in the direction of Saturn Parkway.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Spring Hill America 250 Event, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/