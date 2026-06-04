2026 CMA Fest Lineup for Dr. Pepper AMP Stage Lineup

CMA Fest takes place from Thursday, June 4th to Sunday, June 7th in downtown Nashville. During the day, there are free stages of music throughout the festival.
The Dr. Pepper Amp stage is at Ascend Park, right behind the Ascend Amphitheater. Artists scheduled to perform include Drake Milligan, Melissa Etheridge, Uncle Kracker, and more. MORE CMA FEST NEWS
Thursday, June 4th
11:15 AM-The Jack Wharff Band
12:05 PM-Kaylee Bell
12:55 PM-Cody Hibbard
1:45 PM-Pecos and the Rooftops
2:35 PM-Willow Avalon
3:25 PM-Drake Milligan
4:15 PM-Shaylen
5:05 PM-Travis Bolt
Friday, June 5th
11:15 AM-Dave Fenley
12:05 PM-Ty Herndon
12:55 PM-Melissa Etheridge
1:45 PM-Angie K
2:35 PM-Filmore
3:25 PM-Uncle Kracker
4:15 PM-Erin Kinsey
5:05 PM-Craig Campbell
Saturday, June 6th
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