Home CMA Fest 2026 CMA Fest Lineup for Dr. Pepper AMP Stage Lineup

2026 CMA Fest Lineup for Dr. Pepper AMP Stage Lineup

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

CMA Fest takes place from Thursday, June 4th to Sunday, June 7th in downtown Nashville. During the day, there are free stages of music throughout the festival.

The Dr. Pepper Amp stage is at Ascend Park, right behind the Ascend Amphitheater. Artists scheduled to perform include Drake Milligan, Melissa Etheridge, Uncle Kracker, and more. MORE CMA FEST NEWS

Thursday, June 4th

11:15 AM-The Jack Wharff Band
12:05 PM-Kaylee Bell
12:55 PM-Cody Hibbard
1:45 PM-Pecos and the Rooftops
2:35 PM-Willow Avalon
3:25 PM-Drake Milligan
4:15 PM-Shaylen
5:05 PM-Travis Bolt

Friday, June 5th 

11:15 AM-Dave Fenley
12:05 PM-Ty Herndon
12:55 PM-Melissa Etheridge
1:45 PM-Angie K
2:35 PM-Filmore
3:25 PM-Uncle Kracker
4:15 PM-Erin Kinsey
5:05 PM-Craig Campbell

Saturday, June 6th 

11:15 AM-Kolby Cooper
12:05 PM-John Morgan
12:55 PM-Noeline Hofmann
1:45 PM-Billy Dean
2:35 PM-Tyler Farr
3:25 PM-Travis Denning
4:15 PM-Emily Ann Roberts
5:05 PM-Blanco Brown
5:50 PM-Waka Flocka
Sunday, June 7th
11:15 AM-Greylan James
12:05 PM-Gabriella Rose
12:55 PM-Pam Tillis
1:45 PM-Late Night Thoughts
2:35 PM-Nappy Roots
3:25 PM-Leanna Crawford
4:15 PM-Kaylee Rose
5:05 PM-Canaan Smith
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