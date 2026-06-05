Celebrate Father’s Day at Southall Farm & Inn’s ‘A Day for Dad’ Event

Celebrate Dad with an unforgettable afternoon on the Plaza of Southall Farm & Inn’s Orchard Event Center, overlooking the serene banks of Lake Mishkin at 2200 Osage Loop, Franklin, TN 37064, at Southall’s A Day for Dad Event. From 1 pm-4 pm on Sunday, June 21st, 2026, Southall is bringing together all dad’s favorite things: great food, good company, cold drinks, live music, and plenty of fun. MORE LOCAL EVENTS

Savor chef-led cookout classics crafted with ingredients fresh from the farm and raise a glass during guided bourbon and craft beer tastings featuring standout local selections. Enjoy live music throughout the evening as you mingle, relax, and take in the beauty of Southall.

For the adventurous, discover the ancient art of falconry through an up-close encounter with birds of prey, available from 1 pm–3 pm. Then challenge Dad to a little friendly competition with classic lawn games, from cornhole to axe-throwing. Who will come out on top?

Whether he’s a grill master, a bourbon lover, or simply here for the memories, Southall’s Father’s Day celebration offers something special for every kind of dad—wrapped in that signature Southall charm.

For assistance with booking, please call 615.282.2000 or email [email protected].

The Menu

Mason Jar Salads

Southall Garden — Hydroponic Lettuces, Sorghum Vinaigrette, Crunchy Seeds (VG, GF, DF)

Classic Caesar — Garlic Crouton, Pecorino Romano (V)

Mediterranean — Vine Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette (V, GF)

Mediterranean Action Station

Merguez Sausage (GF, DF, NF)

Chicken Shawarma (GF, DF, NF)

Marinated Vegetables (VG, GF, DF)

Garlic Sauce (GF)

House-Made Flatbread (NF, DF)

Smoked Meat Carving Station

Pepper-Crusted Tomahawk Ribeye- Confit Garlic, Crispy Herbed Potato (GF, DF)

BBQ Pork Spareribs – Chili Honey Glaze (GF, DF)

served with warm mini Parker House Rolls

Sliders & Accompaniments

Classic Beef Slider

Nashville Hot Chicken Slider

Black Bean & Vegetable Slider (DF, VG)

Crispy Tots (V)Hand-Cut Fries (V, GF)

Seasonal Accompaniments

Sweet Cabbage Coleslaw (GF)

Grilled Early Summer Vegetables (VG, GF, DF)

Smoked Gouda Macaroni & Cheese (V)

Gemelli Antipasto Salad (V)

Sliced Seasonal Fruit (VG, GF, DF)

For the Kids

Cheese Quesadillas (V)

Chips & Queso (V

Sweets

Chocolate Meringue Pie (V)

Strawberry Cheesecake Shooters (GF)

Vanilla Porter Blondies (V)

German Chocolate Macaron (GF) (Contains Nuts)

Dietary Legend

V – Vegetarian | VG – Vegan | GF – Gluten-Free | DF – Dairy-Free

More information HERE.

For more local events like A Day for Dad, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/