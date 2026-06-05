Franklin Officer Joins Police Motorcycle Unit

A Franklin police officer has officially joined a specialized unit after completing advanced training focused on motorcycle operations and traffic enforcement.

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The City of Franklin announced that Officer Chris Doyle has earned his wings and joined the Franklin Police Department’s award-winning Motorcycle Unit. Doyle completed the department’s rigorous two-week Police Motorcycle Operations School in Sumner County, where officers are challenged with advanced riding techniques, precision maneuvers, traffic enforcement skills and safe motorcycle operations.

Following the course, Doyle was presented with the honorary Motor Wings pin by fellow motorcycle officer Domenico Buffa. The wings pin is a longstanding symbol recognizing an officer’s successful completion of specialized motorcycle training and membership within a police motor unit.

Doyle has served with the Franklin Police Department since 2021. Before joining the department, he spent three years as an officer with the New York Police Department.