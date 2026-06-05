“An Evening With Friends” Returns To Support Animal Center Tickets Available Now

Tickets are now available for the eighth annual “An Evening with Friends” presented by Mars Petcare benefitting the animals of Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC). Friends of WCAC is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote and support quality of life for all animals and the humans who care for them. This year’s fundraising event is on Friday, July 31 in Liberty Hall of The Factory at Franklin.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., attendees enjoy dinner, cocktails and other beverages, live music by Poor Lisa, dancing and of course presentations that highlight the lifesaving work of Friends. Proceeds from ticket sales and auction items directly benefit the animals and programs of the shelter as well as an immeasurable number of other middle Tennesseans and their pets, according to WCAC Director, Ondrea Johnson.

“We have been able to accomplish so much over the years as a result of the support from our community,” she said. “Because of Mars Petcare as well as all of our partners and the untiring dedication of so many others, Williamson County Animal Center is a model shelter that exemplifies what it means to be part of a responsible, pet-friendly community.”

Johnson sees the signature fundraising event as a celebration of compassion and the impact community has when people come together. “The time, talents, and treasures shared by our community saves lives and keeps pets together with the families who love them,” she shared as evidence.

Purchase tickets online at www.friendsofwcac.org. Auction items to include exclusive experiences, artwork, dining packages, travel, and specialty items.