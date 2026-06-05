Photos: CMA Fest Kicks Off on Thursday in Nashville

Nashville is once again the place to be for country music fans asCMA Festbegan on Thursday, June 4th. The four-day celebration brings artists and fans together from across the globe for nonstop entertainment, from free daytime performances downtown to star-studded nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium.

During the daytime shows on Thursday, Jelly Roll surprised country artist Kaylee Bell. While Jelly Roll wasn’t scheduled to appear at the festival, he surprised fans and Kaylee herself by showing up during her set at the Dr. Pepper Amp Stage. The unexpected appearance created one of the festival’s most heartwarming moments and highlighted the genuine friendship and support between the two artists!

Jason Aldean headlined the Nissan Stadium show on Thursday, but surprised fans with shows at Morgan Wallen’s Bar, Posty’s, and ended at his own bar on Broadway.

At the Nissan Stadium show, there were also a couple of surprises for fans. First, Jelly Roll, who wasn’t listed as performing on the schedule, said to fans, “It feels good to be home.” His performance included “Need a Favor,” “Liar,” and “Amen.”

But the biggest surprise of the evening was FGL’s reunion. The duo, comprised of Brian Kelly and Tyler Hubbard, who broke up in 2022, brought the crowd to their feet. Hubbard assured the crowd this wasn’t a one-time event by saying, “The boys are back!”

The festival continues until Sunday, June 7th.

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