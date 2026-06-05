6/5/26: Mainly Clear With a High of 84 and Low of 59; Winds From 6 mph, Clear Tonight With a Low of 68

Williamson County is experiencing a temperature of 82°F at 1:46 PM, with a light wind from the southeast at 5.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today, and the skies are mainly clear.
This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 83.8°F, with wind gusts increasing up to 7.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation for the remainder of the day, maintaining the trend of dry conditions.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68°F, and the wind will continue from the southeast at similar speeds of up to 7.8 mph. The sky is expected to remain clear, allowing for a pleasant evening.
Today's Details
High
84°F
Low
58°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
82°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:31am
Sunset
8:00pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|84°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|84°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|87°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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