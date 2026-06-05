6/5/26: Mainly Clear With a High of 84 and Low of 59; Winds From 6 mph, Clear Tonight With a Low of 68

Williamson County is experiencing a temperature of 82°F at 1:46 PM, with a light wind from the southeast at 5.9 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far today, and the skies are mainly clear.

This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 83.8°F, with wind gusts increasing up to 7.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation for the remainder of the day, maintaining the trend of dry conditions.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 68°F, and the wind will continue from the southeast at similar speeds of up to 7.8 mph. The sky is expected to remain clear, allowing for a pleasant evening.

Today's Details High 84°F Low 58°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 7.7 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 82°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:31am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 84°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 81°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 84°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 87°F 71°F Drizzle: light

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