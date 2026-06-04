The L.L. Bean Bootmobile is Headed to Franklin Ahead of Store Opening

L.L. Bean will open its first store in Tennessee at the CoolSprings Galleria on July 17th.

Ahead of the opening, the outdoor lifestyle brand’s Bootmobile will make stops in Franklin. Serving as a rolling brand ambassador, the size 708 Bean Boot-on-wheels delivers L.L.Bean’s spirit of fun and adventure wherever it goes, emulating the brand’s heritage of quality, craftsmanship and meaningful time spent outdoors.

On Tuesday, July 14, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the Bootmobile will stop at the Franklin Butchery, 129 2nd Avenue N, followed by a stop on Thursday, July 16, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Leiper’s Fork Distillery, 3381 Southall Road. On Thursday, July 16, from 8 to 10 a.m., the Bootmobile will be at Hanks Coffee Station, 1411 West Main Street, Franklin. Then, on Saturday, July 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Bootmobile will make an appearance at the Nashville Sounds baseball game.

In addition, the new store is currently hiring. The new store will employ 40 team members; those interested in applying can use the online form here.