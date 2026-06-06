Zach Top to Headline Bridgestone Arena

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Zach Top will extend his massive “Cold Beer & Country Music Tour” through the fall, ending the tour at Bridgestone Arena on October 30th. More Tennessee Event Venue News

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting Wednesday, June 10 at 10:00 am local time, with a special Kimes Ranch pre-sale beginning Thursday, June 11 at 10:00 am local time. General on-sale begins Friday, June 12, at 10:00 am local time. Registration for the pre-sale and details are available at www.zachtop.com.

Ahead of the new dates, Top will perform at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest this weekend, as well as select stadium shows with Chris Stapleton.

The tour adds to another landmark year for Top, who won Best Traditional Country Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards for his sophomore album, Ain’t In It For My Health, making him the inaugural recipient of the newly introduced category.