Battle of Franklin Trust Announces New Tour

The Battle of Franklin Trust recently announced a new tour “Reconstruction and the Aftermath of War.” The Tour will be offered on Fridays at Carnton at 10 a.m., and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. The 90-minute tour will be offered only in advance and online. David Stumpfl, who has worked for the BOFT for many years and studied political science at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, will be leading the tour.
“I’m really excited to be able to talk about this incredibly pivotal and formative period of American History,” said Stumpfl. “So many changes and mistakes were made in the wake of the Civil War, and we’re still feeling the ramifications of those today. This is why it’s never been more important to fully understand exactly how we got to where we are now.”
Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust, added, “The Civil War defined the United States, but it was Reconstruction and the aftermath that most profoundly affects us today. Understanding those legacies are key to knowing who we are in the 21st century.”
About The Battle of Franklin Trust The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)(3) corporation.Its mission is to “preserve, understand, and interpret the story of a people forever impacted by the American Civil War.”
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.