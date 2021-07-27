Battle of Franklin Trust Announces New Tour

The Battle of Franklin Trust recently announced a new tour “Reconstruction and the Aftermath of War.” The Tour will be offered on Fridays at Carnton at 10 a.m., and on Saturdays at 10 a.m. The 90-minute tour will be offered only in advance and online. David Stumpfl, who has worked for the BOFT for many years and studied political science at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, will be leading the tour.

“I’m really excited to be able to talk about this incredibly pivotal and formative period of American History,” said Stumpfl. “So many changes and mistakes were made in the wake of the Civil War, and we’re still feeling the ramifications of those today. This is why it’s never been more important to fully understand exactly how we got to where we are now.”

Eric A. Jacobson, CEO of The Battle of Franklin Trust, added, “The Civil War defined the United States, but it was Reconstruction and the aftermath that most profoundly affects us today. Understanding those legacies are key to knowing who we are in the 21st century.”

To learn more or to purchase advance tickets, please visit https://boft.org/visit or contact Hannah Jacobs at 615-794-0903 or [email protected].

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)(3) corporation. Its mission is to “preserve, understand, and interpret the story of a people forever impacted by the American Civil War.”