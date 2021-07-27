Williamson County Property Transfers July 12

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for July 12-16, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

Sales PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$398,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31873 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$910,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21508 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$899,900.00Raintree Forest So Sec 99452 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
$400,000.00Maplewood Sec 1532 Shadycrest LnFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Constuction ConsultingBuchanan LnFranklinTN37064
$550,000.00Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
$337,500.00Liberty Hills Sec 13056 Liberty Hills DrFranklinTN37067
$625,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 331802 Misty Woods CtFranklinTN37067
$1,450,000.00Duplex RdSpring HillTN37174
$835,000.00Baker D C3513 -15 Carothers PkwyFranklinTN37067
$300,000.00Witt Hill Ph 11612 Witt Hill DrSpring HillTN37174
$399,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22011 Upland DrFranklinTN37067
$425,000.00Cameron Farms Sec 7-a2590 Milton LnThompsons StationTN37179
$250,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #b-5FranklinTN37064
$1,108,000.00Avalon Sec 2270 King Arthur CirFranklinTN37067
$575,000.00Eldorado Acres Sec 18137 Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$550,000.00Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph1106 Shanache DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,500,000.00Belle Rive 2 Sec 3516 Turtle Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$180,000.00Meadow Wood7113 Meadow Wood RdFairviewTN37062
$763,799.00Tap Root Hills Sec51054 Dovecrest WayFranklinTN37067
$625,000.00Buckner Crossing Sec 21038 Nealcrest CirSpring HillTN37174
$650,000.00Green Valley Sec 2112 Green Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
$625,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 22007 Brisbane DrSpring HillTN37174
$950,000.00Owl Creek Ph31242 Cressy LnBrentwoodTN37027
$200,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec41104 Waterbridge DrBrentwoodTN37027
$850,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21030 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
$630,000.002122 Kidd RdNolensvilleTN37135
$700,000.00123 Old Liberty PkFranklinTN37064
$753,827.00Windstead Manor1018 Cantwell PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$1,700,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27092 Lanceleaf DrCollege GroveTN37046
$653,870.00Polk Place Sec 7221 Polk Place DrFranklinTN37064
$660,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 9512 Antebellum CtFranklinTN37064
$525,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A264 Wisteria DrFranklinTN37064
$676,000.00Brenthaven Sec 71605 Gordon Petty DrBrentwoodTN37027
$382,292.00Cumberland Estates Ph35026 Bobo CtFairviewTN37062
$46,000,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 33Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$650,000.004273 Pate RdFranklinTN37064
$1,473,286.00Westhaven Sec54873 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1.00Cadet HomesRegiment CtFranklinTN37067
$900,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec29127 Holstein DrNolensvilleTN37135
$323,594.00Cumberland Estates Ph34006 Brazelton WayFairviewTN37062
$407,828.00Cumberland Estates Ph35027 Bobo CtFairviewTN37062
$266,000.00Glenhaven 100 Sec 17103 Dogwood CtFairviewTN37062
$330,250.00Stone Valley3006 Stone Valley LnFranklinTN37064
$768,212.00Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
$528,284.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37424 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
$8,650,000.00Liberty Place8099 Moores LnBrentwoodTN37027
$761,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec B101 Rose Hill CtFranklinTN37069
$340,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 291709 Decatur CirFranklinTN37067
$800,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph71014 Gadwall LnSpring HillTN37174
$319,020.007818 Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$810,000.006419 Peytonsville-arno RdCollege GroveTN37046
$500,000.00Stonebrook Sec 9407 Cobblestone CtNolensvilleTN37135
$385,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 211445 Bern DrSpring HillTN37174
$608,925.00Falls Grove Sec67154 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$397,250.00Pennock Place7101 Ivory WayFairviewTN37062
$981,179.00Kingsbarns2010 Kingsbarns DrNolensvilleTN37135
$406,628.00Pennock Place7308 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$810,000.00Brentwood Est Unit 19025 Forest Lawn DrBrentwoodTN37027
$810,000.00Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec43004 Brisbane CtSpring HillTN37174
$649,900.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph21039 Alice Springs CirSpring HillTN37174
$835,000.00Westhaven Section 291714 Townsend BlvdFranklinTN37064
$601,507.00Lochridge Sec11041 Kirkpark CtNolensvilleTN37135
$1,800,000.002949 Beulah Church RdArringtonTN37014
$925,000.00Westhaven Sec 1209 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$810,000.002521 Goose Creek By-passFranklinTN37064
$1,538,800.00Evans Estates110 Lewisburg AveFranklinTN37064
$750,000.00Parkside Plaza2241 Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
$1,890,000.00Governors Club Ph13b7 Cherub CtBrentwoodTN37027
$2,600,000.00Riedling Acres3409 Sweeney Hollow RdFranklinTN37064
$460,865.00Waters Edge Sec 53094 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37067
$498,600.00Waters Edge Sec53098 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$856,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec E112 Abercairn DrFranklinTN37064
$750,000.00Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph94028 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
$450,000.007770 Smith RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$523,788.00Waters Edge Sec53088 Flowing Creek DrFranklinTN37064
$356,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 205FranklinTN37064
$375,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a1499 Channing DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,285,000.00Westhaven Sec 371004 Oleander StFranklinTN37064
$4,950,000.00Cartwright Close1012 Cartwright Close DrBrentwoodTN37027
$335,000.006151 Rural Plains Cir 105FranklinTN37064
$120,000.00Bender Todd6281 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege GroveTN37046
$810,000.00Rizer Point Sec41015 Reese DrFranklinTN37069
$574,200.00Telfair Ph1425 Edenfield PassNolensvilleTN37135
$407,382.00Pennock Place7302 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$999,000.00Saratoga Hills Sec 11015 Saratoga DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,005,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32960 Hornsby DrFranklinTN37064
$448,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 11511 Beaufort PlThompsons StationTN37179
$15,000,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec VHalberton DrFranklinTN37064
$1,725,000.00Legends Ridge Sec 5330 Lake Valley DrFranklinTN37069
$2,000,000.00Kinnard Springs Sec 23233 Baker LnFranklinTN37064
$480,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2Southmen Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$763,000.00Mccord Raymond1776 Lewisburg PkFranklinTN37064
$543,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13104 Brimstead DrFranklinTN37064
$1,200,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 79105 Heritage DrBrentwoodTN37027
$750,000.00Arrington Retreat Sec41505 Sierra PtNolensvilleTN37135
$465,000.00Heritage Chase Condos228 4th Ave N #6FranklinTN37064
$429,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21408 Southampton CtFranklinTN37064
$16,970,000.00Galleria Commercial Complx7109 South Springs DrFranklinTN37067
$350,000.00Cox Run Sec 17304 Cox Run DrFairviewTN37062
$615,000.00Campbell Station Sec 33039 Havasu DrSpring HillTN37174
$350,000.00Magnolia Place208 Matthew PlFranklinTN37064
$657,777.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30819 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
$910,000.00Brookfield Sec 6-a3112 Kottas CtBrentwoodTN37027
$760,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph24002 Alice Springs CtSpring HillTN37174
$555,000.00Castleberry Farm Ph 27203 Knottingham DrFairviewTN37062
$1,050,000.00Chestnut Bend Sec 2110 Farrier LnFranklinTN37064
$415,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec W271 Ben Brush CirFranklinTN37069
$745,670.00Falls Grove Sec68012 Carderock Springs DrCollege GroveTN37046
$430,000.00Port Royal Estates Sec21027 Achiever CirSpring HillTN37174
$398,800.00Meadow Wood Place7103 Varden CtFairviewTN37062
$695,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 13c3069 Millerton WayThompsons StationTN37179
$850,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 49418 Highwood Hill RdBrentwoodTN37027
$2,300,000.00Beech Creek Hill452 Beech Creek Rd NBrentwoodTN37027
$10,680.00Russell RdFranklinTN37064
$435,500.00Ddartford Ph22028 Sercy DrSpring HillTN37174
$656,900.00Brixworth Ph7b9019 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$1,399,000.00Holly Tree Farms Ph 26426 Annandale CvBrentwoodTN37027
$1,975,000.00Kole Property4675 Everal LnFranklinTN37064
$862,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec14006 Cardigan LnSpring HillTN37174
$1,299,000.00Westhaven Sec 6334 Starling LnFranklinTN37064
$360,000.00Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec37512 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairviewTN37062
$761,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b2036 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons StationTN37179
$1,300,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 89155 Saddlebow DrBrentwoodTN37027
$899,000.00Westhaven Sec 261322 Jewell AveFranklinTN37064
$1,500,000.00Iroquois Meadows6340 Chickering CirNashville Tn 37221TN37221
$570,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 9-c279 Rivermont Cir FranklinTN37064
$782,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 22569 Westerham WayThompsons StationTN37179
$850,000.00Laurelwood6305 Laurelwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$777,487.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec371031 Cumberland Valley DrFranklinTN37064
$115,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144024 Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,430,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Lioncrest LnThompsons StationTN37179
$650,000.00Brenthaven Sec 58127 Devens DrBrentwoodTN37027
$450,000.00Ellington Park Sec 5117 Gilbert DrFranklinTN37064
$718,000.00Smyrna Road Homes9128 Ford DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,445,000.00Governors Club Ph 117 Spyglass HillBrentwoodTN37027
$665,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21745 Fieldcrest CirFranklinTN37064
$555,000.002798 Critz LnThompsons StationTN37179
$470,850.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2047 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$725,000.003698 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
$660,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec A2055 Baxter LnFranklinTN37069
$375,500.00Wyngate Est Ph 181903 Baslia CtSpring HillTN37174
$575,000.00Meadowlawn1335 Adams StFranklinTN37064
$395,000.00Idlewood203 Oxford DrFranklinTN37064
$415,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31863 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$173,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-4FranklinTN37064
$655,000.00Burkitt Place Ph 2j9164 Macauley LnNolensvilleTN37135
$1,600,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 19606 Brunswick DrBrentwoodTN37027
$455,000.00Battlefield104 Battlefield DrFranklinTN37064
$532,001.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37044 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$640,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph21055 Fitzroy CirSpring HillTN37174
$1,105,350.006656 Eudailey-covington RdCollege GroveTN37046
$604,573.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec37075 Balcolm CtCollege GroveTN37046
$295,000.00Spring Hill Business Park4918 Main St #8Spring HillTN37174
$822,400.00Mooreland317 Wilson PkBrentwoodTN37027
$407,000.00Petway Place421 Roberts StFranklinTN37064
$770,000.00Clovercroft Preserve Sec19072 Clovercroft Prsv DrFranklinTN37067
$490,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 12928 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$520,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 6-a1715 Dryden DrSpring HillTN37174
$739,000.00Catalina Ph62083 Catalina WayNolensvilleTN37135
$650,000.00Harpeth Woods Sec 14015 Serinas WayFranklinTN37064
$296,000.007302 Henry RdFairviewTN37062
$471,800.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2055 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$4,699,000.00Avery753 Steadman CtBrentwoodTN37027
$360,000.005139 Old Harding RdFranklinTN37064
$815,000.00Cottonwood Est208 Heather DrFranklinTN37069
$365,900.00Andover Sec 1660 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
$650,000.00Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph14020 Fremantle CirSpring HillTN37174
$419,900.00Willowvale @harvey Springs1055 Harvey Springs DrSpring HillTN37174
$965,000.00Brookfield Sec 169649 Radiant Jewel CtBrentwoodTN37027
$388,000.00Woodside Ph 2a4986 Paddy TrSpring HillTN37174
$725,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 21161 Olde Cameron LnFranklinTN37067
$925,000.00Laurelwood6320 Laurelwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$3,000,000.00Beechwood Plantation3525 Bailey RdFranklinTN37064
$1,150,000.00Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 22011 Tabitha DrFranklinTN37064
$293,000.007005 Yates Pvt CtNolensvilleTN37135
$505,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 7180 Middleboro CirFranklinTN37064
$1,250,000.00Morgan Farms Sec 11824 Tiverton PlaceBrentwoodTN37027
$574,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21820 Carrington CtFranklinTN37064
$635,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20319 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
$335,000.00Brooklands5011 Brooklands Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$389,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1800 Vintage Green Ln 104FranklinTN37064
$547,000.00Green Valley Sec 1101 Valley Ridge RdFranklinTN37064
$1,651,983.00Westhaven Sec54955 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1,450,000.00Lakeview Commercial Park1222 Lakeview DrFranklinTN37067
$497,500.00Preserve @413 Chatsworth CtFranklinTN37064
$651,000.00Ellington Park Sec 5109 Gilbert DrFranklinTN37064

