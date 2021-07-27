Williamson County Property Transfers July 12

See where houses sold for July 12-16, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$398,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1873 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$910,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec21
|508 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$899,900.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 9
|9452 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$400,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 1
|532 Shadycrest Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Constuction Consulting
|Buchanan Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$337,500.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|3056 Liberty Hills Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$625,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 33
|1802 Misty Woods Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,450,000.00
|Duplex Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$835,000.00
|Baker D C
|3513 -15 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$300,000.00
|Witt Hill Ph 1
|1612 Witt Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$399,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2011 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$425,000.00
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-a
|2590 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$250,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #b-5
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,108,000.00
|Avalon Sec 2
|270 King Arthur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$575,000.00
|Eldorado Acres Sec 1
|8137 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$550,000.00
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph1
|106 Shanache Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|Belle Rive 2 Sec 3
|516 Turtle Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$180,000.00
|Meadow Wood
|7113 Meadow Wood Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$763,799.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|1054 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$625,000.00
|Buckner Crossing Sec 2
|1038 Nealcrest Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 2
|112 Green Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$625,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 4 Sec 2
|2007 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$950,000.00
|Owl Creek Ph3
|1242 Cressy Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$200,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1104 Waterbridge Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$850,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1030 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$630,000.00
|2122 Kidd Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$700,000.00
|123 Old Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$753,827.00
|Windstead Manor
|1018 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,700,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7092 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$653,870.00
|Polk Place Sec 7
|221 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$660,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 9
|512 Antebellum Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$525,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|264 Wisteria Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$676,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|1605 Gordon Petty Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$382,292.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5026 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$46,000,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 33
|Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$650,000.00
|4273 Pate Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,473,286.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|873 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1.00
|Cadet Homes
|Regiment Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$900,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec2
|9127 Holstein Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$323,594.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4006 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$407,828.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5027 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$266,000.00
|Glenhaven 100 Sec 1
|7103 Dogwood Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$330,250.00
|Stone Valley
|3006 Stone Valley Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$768,212.00
|Gables @ Wakefield Sec 2
|Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$528,284.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7424 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$8,650,000.00
|Liberty Place
|8099 Moores Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$761,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec B
|101 Rose Hill Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$340,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 29
|1709 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph7
|1014 Gadwall Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$319,020.00
|7818 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$810,000.00
|6419 Peytonsville-arno Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$500,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 9
|407 Cobblestone Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$385,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 21
|1445 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$608,925.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7154 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$397,250.00
|Pennock Place
|7101 Ivory Way
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$981,179.00
|Kingsbarns
|2010 Kingsbarns Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$406,628.00
|Pennock Place
|7308 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$810,000.00
|Brentwood Est Unit 1
|9025 Forest Lawn Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$810,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Ph4 Sec4
|3004 Brisbane Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$649,900.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|1039 Alice Springs Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$835,000.00
|Westhaven Section 29
|1714 Townsend Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$601,507.00
|Lochridge Sec1
|1041 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,800,000.00
|2949 Beulah Church Rd
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|$925,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 1
|209 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$810,000.00
|2521 Goose Creek By-pass
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,538,800.00
|Evans Estates
|110 Lewisburg Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Parkside Plaza
|2241 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,890,000.00
|Governors Club Ph13b
|7 Cherub Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,600,000.00
|Riedling Acres
|3409 Sweeney Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$460,865.00
|Waters Edge Sec 5
|3094 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$498,600.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3098 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$856,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec E
|112 Abercairn Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$750,000.00
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph9
|4028 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$450,000.00
|7770 Smith Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$523,788.00
|Waters Edge Sec5
|3088 Flowing Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$356,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 205
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a
|1499 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,285,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 37
|1004 Oleander St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$4,950,000.00
|Cartwright Close
|1012 Cartwright Close Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$335,000.00
|6151 Rural Plains Cir 105
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$120,000.00
|Bender Todd
|6281 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$810,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec4
|1015 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$574,200.00
|Telfair Ph1
|425 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$407,382.00
|Pennock Place
|7302 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$999,000.00
|Saratoga Hills Sec 1
|1015 Saratoga Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,005,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec32
|960 Hornsby Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$448,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 1
|1511 Beaufort Pl
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$15,000,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|Halberton Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,725,000.00
|Legends Ridge Sec 5
|330 Lake Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$2,000,000.00
|Kinnard Springs Sec 2
|3233 Baker Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$480,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$763,000.00
|Mccord Raymond
|1776 Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$543,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3104 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,200,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 7
|9105 Heritage Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$750,000.00
|Arrington Retreat Sec4
|1505 Sierra Pt
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$465,000.00
|Heritage Chase Condos
|228 4th Ave N #6
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$429,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1408 Southampton Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$16,970,000.00
|Galleria Commercial Complx
|7109 South Springs Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$350,000.00
|Cox Run Sec 1
|7304 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$615,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 3
|3039 Havasu Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Magnolia Place
|208 Matthew Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$657,777.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30
|819 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$910,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 6-a
|3112 Kottas Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$760,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 2 Ph2
|4002 Alice Springs Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$555,000.00
|Castleberry Farm Ph 2
|7203 Knottingham Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,050,000.00
|Chestnut Bend Sec 2
|110 Farrier Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec W
|271 Ben Brush Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$745,670.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|8012 Carderock Springs Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$430,000.00
|Port Royal Estates Sec2
|1027 Achiever Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$398,800.00
|Meadow Wood Place
|7103 Varden Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$695,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 13c
|3069 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 4
|9418 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Beech Creek Hill
|452 Beech Creek Rd N
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$10,680.00
|Russell Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$435,500.00
|Ddartford Ph2
|2028 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$656,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9019 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,399,000.00
|Holly Tree Farms Ph 2
|6426 Annandale Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,975,000.00
|Kole Property
|4675 Everal Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$862,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1
|4006 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,299,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 6
|334 Starling Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec3
|7512 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$761,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec6b
|2036 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,300,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 8
|9155 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$899,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 26
|1322 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|Iroquois Meadows
|6340 Chickering Cir
|Nashville Tn 37221
|TN
|37221
|$570,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 9-c
|279 Rivermont Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$782,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2
|2569 Westerham Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Laurelwood
|6305 Laurelwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$777,487.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec37
|1031 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$115,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4024 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,430,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$650,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|8127 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 5
|117 Gilbert Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$718,000.00
|Smyrna Road Homes
|9128 Ford Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,445,000.00
|Governors Club Ph 11
|7 Spyglass Hill
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$665,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1745 Fieldcrest Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$555,000.00
|2798 Critz Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$470,850.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2047 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$725,000.00
|3698 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$660,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec A
|2055 Baxter Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$375,500.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 18
|1903 Baslia Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$575,000.00
|Meadowlawn
|1335 Adams St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$395,000.00
|Idlewood
|203 Oxford Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$415,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1863 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$173,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #l-4
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$655,000.00
|Burkitt Place Ph 2j
|9164 Macauley Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,600,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 1
|9606 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$455,000.00
|Battlefield
|104 Battlefield Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$532,001.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7044 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$640,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph2
|1055 Fitzroy Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,105,350.00
|6656 Eudailey-covington Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$604,573.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec3
|7075 Balcolm Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$295,000.00
|Spring Hill Business Park
|4918 Main St #8
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$822,400.00
|Mooreland
|317 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$407,000.00
|Petway Place
|421 Roberts St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$770,000.00
|Clovercroft Preserve Sec1
|9072 Clovercroft Prsv Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$490,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 1
|2928 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$520,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 6-a
|1715 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$739,000.00
|Catalina Ph6
|2083 Catalina Way
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$650,000.00
|Harpeth Woods Sec 1
|4015 Serinas Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$296,000.00
|7302 Henry Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$471,800.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2055 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$4,699,000.00
|Avery
|753 Steadman Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$360,000.00
|5139 Old Harding Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$815,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|208 Heather Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$365,900.00
|Andover Sec 1
|660 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$650,000.00
|Cherry Grove Add Sec 1 Ph1
|4020 Fremantle Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$419,900.00
|Willowvale @harvey Springs
|1055 Harvey Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$965,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 16
|9649 Radiant Jewel Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$388,000.00
|Woodside Ph 2a
|4986 Paddy Tr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$725,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 2
|1161 Olde Cameron Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$925,000.00
|Laurelwood
|6320 Laurelwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$3,000,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3525 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,150,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 26 Rev 2
|2011 Tabitha Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$293,000.00
|7005 Yates Pvt Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$505,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 7
|180 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,250,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec 1
|1824 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$574,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1820 Carrington Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$635,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20
|319 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$335,000.00
|Brooklands
|5011 Brooklands Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$389,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|800 Vintage Green Ln 104
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$547,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 1
|101 Valley Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,651,983.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|955 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,450,000.00
|Lakeview Commercial Park
|1222 Lakeview Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$497,500.00
|Preserve @
|413 Chatsworth Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$651,000.00
|Ellington Park Sec 5
|109 Gilbert Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!