Franklin Makers Market to Return to Westhaven with 100+ Vendors and New Pups Pop-Up

The Franklin Makers Market is returning to the scenic Lake at Westhaven on

Saturday, May 2, 2026, promising an elevated spring shopping experience for the whole family—including the four-legged members. Running from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, this free-admission festival will feature over 100 curated artisan vendors, local food trucks, and craft cocktails.

This year’s Spring Market introduces an exciting new addition: the Pups Pop-Up. This dog-centric” festival within a festival” offers a dedicated space for pets and their owners to play and shop.

Click for More Events

Highlights of the Pop-Up include:

●The Bark Market: A curated selection of local pet vendors, including Sniff The Cook, Tyson’s Doghouse, Wagg Swagg, and Weenie Wraps, offering handmade treats, apparel, and accessories.

●Off-Leash Play Area: A safe, designated space powered by Chasing Tails where pups can cut loose and socialize.

●Pup-tastic Activities: Interactive experiences for humans and pets alike, with special activities held to benefit the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

“The Franklin Makers Market has always been about celebrating our local small businesses and makers,” said Lynsie Shackelford of the event team.

“By bringing in the Pups Pop-Up, we’re creating a more inclusive community experience. Whether you’re looking for handcrafted jewelry, a new piece of art, or

just a fun afternoon by the lake with your dog, there truly is something for everyone.”

Attendees can shop a wide variety of high-quality goods from over 100 vendors, ranging from home décor and jewelry to stationery and health products. To keep guests fueled, a premier lineup of food and drink will be available, including favorites like Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Daddy’s Dogs, Ruby Sunshine, and Whataburger.