Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures April 19 – 25, 2026

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures April 19 – April 25, 2026

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Attenuator repair.

• 4/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for attenuator repair (MM 50).

Guardrail repair.

• 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for guardrail repair (MM 59).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

Utility work.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an EB shoulder closure for underground utility work (MM 1.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Medical Center Parkway ramp work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for ramp work at Exit 76.

Milling and paving.

• 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple WB lane closures for milling and paving operations (MM 70 – 71).

• 4/19 – 4/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent lane and ramp closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 81 – 89).

I-24 Resurfacing from Davidson County line to Baker Road.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 63 – 67).

More Traffic News

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). One lane in each direction will remain open. There will also be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike), Rivergate Parkway, and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities. Detour will be in place.

• 4/19 – 4/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 94 – 99).

• 4/19 – 4/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions to move a barrier wall (MM 94 – 99).

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Aerial crossing.

• 4/19, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 35.9).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Tree clearing.

• 4/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for tree clearing (MM 108 – 109).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Streetlight conversion.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane and shoulder closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 204 – 207).

Sign installation.

• 4/20 – 4/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an EB shoulder closure for sign installation (MM 193 – 196).

Bridge grinding and grooving.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for bridge work (MM 193 – 196).

Guardrail repair.

• 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for guardrail repair (MM 213).

Bridge repair.

• 4/19 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for the Elm Hill Pike bridge repair (MM 217.7).

Bridge repair.

• 4/19 – 4/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions at Exit 221 for bridge repair.

• 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure of Exit 221A for bridge repair.

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Bridge inspections.

• 4/20 – 4/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., there will be a single EB lane and shoulder closure for multiple bridge inspections (MM 163 – 182).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

Milling and paving.

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 143).

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Survey work.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for survey work (MM 258 – 267).

Aerial crossing.

• 4/19, 6 a.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions for aerial crossing (MM 263).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Streetlight conversion.

• 4/22 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for streetlight conversion (MM 0.5).

BEDFORD COUNTY SR 82

Replacing cross tile.

• 4/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for cross tile replacement (MM 16.9 – 22).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Maintenance work.

• Continuous, There will be a closure of the WB turn lane (LM 12.9 – 13.1).

Sidewalk installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation (LM 22).

Pole removal.

• 4/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole removal (LM 26.7).

Removing underground wire.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for removing underground wire (LM 18.6 – 20.5).

Sidewalk and curb ramp repairs.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for sidewalk and curb repairs (LM 19).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (LM 1.7 – 4.2).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single northbound lane closure to relocate utilities (LM 2).

• Continuous, There will be continuous closure of Bradford Hills Drive until April 2026. A detour will be in place.

Pole installation.

• 4/20 – 4/23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole installation (LM 23 – 24).

Pole rodding.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for pole rodding (MM 23.6 – 24.2).

Aerial fiber cable installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to install new aerial fiber cables (LM 23 – 24).

Lashing aerial fiber.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for lashing aerial fiber (LM 13.3).

Waterline installation.

• 4/19 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple NB lane closures for waterline installation (LM 13.5 – 14).

• 4/20 – 4/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for the installation of a waterline (LM 14).

Removing underground wire.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for removing underground wire (LM 0.5 – 9.5).

Utility installation.

• 4/20 – 4/25, Continuous. There will be a single SB lane closure for utility installation (LM 11).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

Milling and paving.

• 4/19 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for milling and paving (LM 0 – 4.3).

Bus stop installation.

• 4/21 – 4/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for bus stop installation on Clarksville Pike.

Aerial crossing.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for aerial crossing (LM 0.7).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Utility work.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for utility work (LM 22).

Underground wire removal.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for underground wire removal on Broadway (LM 12).

Paving.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for paving operations at Cane Ridge Road (LM 1).

Tree trimming.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for tree trimming operations (LM 6 – 7).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Turn lane installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for turn lane installation before Juarez Drive (MM 16).

Aerial fiber installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for aerial fiber installation (LM 1.5).

Bridge repair.

• 4/20 – 4/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for bridge repair on SR 45 over I-40, and a closure of one left-turn lane on the I-40 off-ramp to Old Hickory Boulevard (LM 17.9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Aerial installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 9).

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 3.6 – 4.3).

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for aerial installation (LM 12.7 – 13.2).

Water main installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for water main installation on Whites Creek Pike (LM 1.3 – 3).

Pipe replacement.

• 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full closure of Whites Creek Pike for a pipe replacement (LM 8.9 – 9.2)

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Installing mast arms.

• 4/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for installing mast arms on Hillsboro Pike (LM 5.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Aerial installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for aerial installation at Clarksville Pike (LM 8 – 9).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Survey work.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for survey work (LM 28 – 29).

ADA repairs.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for ADA repairs (LM 1).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 171

Slope mowing.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for slope mowing (LM 0 – 6.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in both directions for bridge work.

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing.

• 4/20 – 4/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for resurfacing (LM 13.2 – 15.2).

MACON COUNTY SR 251

Resurfacing.

• 4/19 – 4/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for resurfacing on Galen Road (LM 6 – 14).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 270

Resurfacing.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (LM 0 – 3).

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 373

Traffic signal installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for the installation of a traffic signal (MM 7).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Paving.

• 4/19 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for paving operations (LM 17 – 23).

Bridge inspection.

• 4/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single EB lane closure for a bridge inspection over Duck River (LM 22).

• 4/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for a bridge inspection over Duck River (LM 22).

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

Pole installation.

• 4/20– 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple SB lane closures for pole installation (LM 1 – 2.5).

MAURY COUNTY SR 396

Sewer work.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for sewer work (LM 2.4).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Resurfacing.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing operations (LM 5.8 – 8.4).

Bus pad installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for bus pad installation (LM 22).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 236

Fiber installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a shoulder closure in both directions for fiber installation (LM 3.5 – 5.4)

PERRY COUNTY SR 128

Resurfacing.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for resurfacing (LM 6 – 12).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Ramp work.

• 4/19 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for ramp work at the Sam Ridley interchange (LM 3.3 – 4.1).

Traffic signal installation.

• 4/20 – 4/21, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for installing a new traffic signal at Minerva Drive (LM 2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

Pole installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric pole installation on Franklin Road (LM 7.9 – 9.1)

Electric system upgrade.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for upgrading an electric system (LM 12.5).

Aerial installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple EB lane closures for aerial installation (LM 6 – 7.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving from Veterans Parkway to Cason Lane.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 13.88 – 15.97).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 102

Pavement markings.

• 4/19 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for pavement markings on Nissan Dive (LM 11.6 – 13).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The installation of turn lanes and short-range detection equipment at the intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and Old Nashville Highway.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for construction activities (LM 2 – 2.8).

Signal improvements.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for intersection signal improvements (LM 1.4 – 1.6).

SMITH COUNTY SR 80

Equipment crossing.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (MM 5.9).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, paving, and signals on Walton Ferry Road/Old Shackle Island Road from Nokes Drive to Volunteer Drive in Hendersonville.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for construction activities (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 in both directions for utility relocations and roadway maintenance on 31E (LM 2.95 – 3.10).

Masts installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single NB lane closure for installing masts (LM 12).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 11

Water main repair.

• 4/21 – 4/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for a water main repair (LM 0.5).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Paving connection to city streets.

• 4/20 – 4/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be single lane closures in both directions for paving connections between State Routes and city streets (LM 16).

Aerial installation.

• 4/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple SB lane closures for aerial installation (LM 14 – 15).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 41

Relocating gas main.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single SB lane closure to relocate gas main (LM 2).

Pole installation.

• 4/20 – 4/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pole installation at Marlin Road (LM 7.6).

Paving connection to city streets.

• 4/20 – 4/25, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for paving connections between State Routes and city streets (LM 0.6 – 5.1).

Spot safety widening.

• Continuous, There will be a lane shift in both directions for road widening operations on SR 41 (US 31 W) near the SR 109 (Ronnie McDowell Pkwy) intersection (LM 22).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 52

Graded rock hauling.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for graded rock hauling (LM 2.7 – 3.2).

Main Street Square Festival.

• 4/25, There will be multiple EB lane closures for the Man Street Square Festival (LM 15).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 109

Portland Bypass project.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for grading operations (LM 21.3 – 22.8).

Pothole patching.

• 4/22 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 5.4 – 7.2).

• 4/22 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 16.5 – 23).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 25

Crossing equipment.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 3.5).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 7.2).

TROUSDALE COUNTY SR 141

Crossing equipment.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for crossing equipment (LM 6).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Conduit installation and concrete work.

• 4/20 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for utility work (LM 10).

Relocating gas main.

• 4/21 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an EB lane shift for relocating a gas main (LM 11.5).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

Sidewalk repair.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for sidewalk repair (LM 3 – 5.5).

Relocating gas main.

• 4/19 – 4/23, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single SB lane closure for gas main relocation (LM 3.8).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

Pothole patching.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations in both directions for pothole patching (LM 11 – 12).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

Resurfacing.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be NB flagging operations for resurfacing (LM 0 – 5.7).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

ADA repairs.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for ADA repairs (LM 2).

WILSON COUNTY SR 10

Sidewalk installation.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions for sidewalk installation work (LM 13.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading, drainage, signals, and paving on SR 24 (US-70) from Terrace Hill Road to Adeles Garden Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions and flagging operations for utility relocations and grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.2).

• Continuous, There will be a westbound shoulder closure and lane shift with barrier wall along SR 24 at Terrace Hill Road for grading operations (LM 5.9 – 6.49).

Electric system upgrade.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single WB lane closure for electric system upgrade (LM 20.9 – 22.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Utility work and safety improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for installing underground conduit and safety improvement operations (LM 0 – 2).

Grading.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be multiple lane closures in both directions for grading activities (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

The grading, drainage, and construction of concrete box bridges and paving on SR 141 (Hartsville Pike) from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26 (US-70).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 in both directions for utility relocation, grading, and paving operations (LM 2.8 – 8.8).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (excluding weekends), There will be a single lane closure in both directions for grading (LM 2.9 – 3.4).

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Traffic signal upgrading.

• 4/20 – 4/24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a single lane closure in both directions to upgrade the traffic signal on Mt Juliet Road (LM 4.4 – 6.9).