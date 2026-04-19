Tennessee’s High School Senior Real Estate Licensing Program Now Accepting Applications

As of April 1, the Tennessee High School Senior Real Estate Licensing Program began accepting applications for 2026.

Launched in 2024 through the Tennessee Real Estate Commission, the program offers qualifying Tennessee high school seniors a free way to earn the base education required by the State necessary to sit for the pre-licensing exam and potentially become a licensed real estate agent in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Real Estate Commission is part of the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Regulatory Boards Division.

“As we enter this program’s third year, I remind Tennessee’s eager, hard-working high school seniors who want to participate in this program to always aim high, stay focused on their goals, and remember that through hard work they can meet the standards needed in order to become a licensed real-estate agent,” said TREC Executive Director Denise Beard Baker. “This program is a great way for students to get a jump start on their career, earn money, and gain valuable career experience while also completing their high school coursework.”

While the program is aimed at providing an opportunity to high school students, the educational standards needed to become a licensed real estate agent in Tennessee have not been changed for the program. After completing the base education, all program participants must meet the Commission requirements necessary to obtain a license.

Other details include:

Students must complete the 60-hour Tennessee Affiliate Broker pre-licensing course as well as the 30-hour Tennessee New Affiliate course through TDCI’s licensing education partners at Kaplan Real Estate Education.

Once students have enrolled in the program, they have 100 days (even after high school graduation) to complete the program.

Upon completion of the courses, students must successfully complete state and national real estate exams.

The program is limited to approximately 100 high school seniors. In the event that selected students do not complete the program, TREC will offer the vacant spots to individuals on the waiting list, in the order in which their applications were received.

While the program is available to all Tennessee graduating high school seniors, the program has a dedicated focus on Tennessee’s economically distressed counties.

For more information, visit our FAQ page.

Questions? Educators, parents, and students should contact TREC staff by email at [email protected] for additional details.

About the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Protecting Tennesseans, empowering professionals. Our divisions include the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Insurance, Securities, Regulatory Boards, the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board, and TennCare Oversight.