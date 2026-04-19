WillCo WellFest Brings Family Wellness Event to The Factory at Franklin

A new community wellness event is coming to Williamson County this May. WillCo WellFest, a family wellness festival, will take place May 16, 2026, from 10 AM to 6 PM at The Factory at Franklin.

The event will bring together more than 50 wellness vendors, family-friendly activities, educational demonstrations, and a live health podcast experience featuring leading voices in integrative and preventative health.

Admission to WillCo WellFest is free for all attendees, and the first 500 guests will receive a complimentary event swag bag.

The event is organized by Dr. Anis Khalaf, medically trained acupuncture physician and founder of Acupuncture Fit, and will feature podcast host Dr. Chris Motley as co-host of the live podcast experience.

“WillCo WellFest was created to give families access to meaningful wellness education in a fun community-focused environment,” said Dr. Khalaf.

Featured podcast guests will include New York Times bestselling author Jordan Rubin and Fr. Dan Reehil, pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church and host of the Battle Ready podcast.

The festival will provide opportunities for attendees to connect with health practitioners, explore wellness resources, and learn practical strategies to support long-term health.

WillCo WellFest is designed to become one of Williamson County’s largest family wellness festivals and a signature event focused on empowering families to take an active role in their health. More information and event details can be found at https://willcowellfest.com.