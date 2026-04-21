Williamson, Inc. to Host Market Supporting Displaced Painted Tree Vendors

Williamson, Inc., the county’s chamber of commerce and office of economic development, is stepping in to support small businesses impacted by the abrupt closure of Painted Tree Boutiques.

Representing more than 1,300 businesses, nearly 90% of which are small businesses, Williamson, Inc. is mobilizing resources to provide immediate support, visibility, and connection for displaced vendors.

On Friday, April 17, Williamson, Inc. staff were on site at Painted Tree Franklin, speaking directly with vendors as they worked together to move out of their booths, unsure how much time they had after learning of the closure on Tuesday, April 14. Former management shared that the 67,000-square-foot Franklin location included approximately 275 booths, representing more than 200 business owners, an unreported number of employees, and 33 Painted Tree employees impacted by the closure.

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“Small businesses are a driving force behind Williamson County’s economy and have played a leading role in shaping what our community is today. Supporting them is part of our community’s culture, and it’s how we preserve the quality of life we’re known for. When they face disruption, it impacts more than storefronts. It impacts families, jobs, and our community. Our role is to bring people together and create the connections and opportunities that keep businesses moving forward,” said Matt Largen, President and CEO of Williamson, Inc.

On Monday, May 4, through Tuesday, May 5, 2026, Williamson, Inc. will host Rooted in Community: Small Business Market, a free, two-day market for businesses impacted by the closure. The event will take place from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM each day at The Factory at Franklin, with a 9:30 AM ribbon cutting on Monday, May 4 to kick off the market and provide time for business owners to connect with their new business-to-business network.

“Our Chamber operates as a platform for visibility and connection for the businesses within it. We have a community that shows up for each other, and right now, that’s what these businesses need,” said Jena Potter, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Williamson, Inc.

In addition to the market, all displaced businesses will be offered a complimentary one-year Chamber membership, providing access to more than 150 annual events and marketplace expos, promotional opportunities, and a network of over 1,300 local businesses.

Eligibility is limited to booth vendors displaced by the closure of Painted Tree in Franklin. Businesses impacted can email [email protected] to register for the market and claim their complimentary membership.

The public is encouraged to attend and support these local businesses throughout both days. Attendees can claim their free tickets and view event details at williamsonchamber.com.