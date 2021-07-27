6 Car Care Tips for Summer Road Trips

Summertime is the season of road trips! But before you load up your luxury car or SUV, remember something: your car can only take care of you if you take care of it first. Follow these six tips to get your vehicle road-ready for summer fun.

Tip 1: Brake Check

Get your brakes checked before you head out, especially if you’ve noticed noise or have to step harder on them than before to slow or stop. Whether you find yourself in stop-and-go traffic in Miami, on steep grades in San Francisco or winding through narrow, hairpin turns in the Smokies, you don’t want your brakes to fail. Make sure they’re in good shape.

Tip 2: Test the Battery

Summer heat can cause the evaporation of fluids, including fluids in your battery. And humid conditions don’t do any favors in preventing oxidation of components. Have your battery tested for free and know if it’s in good shape or in danger of failing soon. After all, if you have to replace it, it’s much better to be proactive than stranded!

Tip 3: Check the Alignment

This is a really easy thing to determine: if your car pulls to one side or the other instead of staying straight, or if your steering wheel isn’t straight or vibrates, it’s time to get the alignment professionally checked out. Proper alignment means your tires will wear more evenly, extending their lives, and make for a much more comfortable ride.

Tip 4: Ensure Proper Tire Pressure

Because of the fluctuation of external temperatures, your tire pressure can increase or decrease daily. Make sure your tires (including your spare) are filled to the correct specification for your vehicle. Find the specs in your manual or on the tire itself. The pressure on the tire is the max pressure, not the recommended. Properly inflated tires can improve gas mileage and are less prone to wearing out prematurely.

Tip 5: Top Off Fluid Levels

Before you pack the water bottles, check your vehicle’s fluid levels. Nothing is more frustrating than being splattered by mud, bugs or worse and only smearing them because you’re out of wiper fluid. Also, other fluids, including coolant, power steering and transmission fluid, make the difference between your car running or not! Don’t overheat when you can top off all the fluids before you leave.

Tip 6: Change Your Oil

If you are almost due or overdue for an oil change, get it done before the road trip. Even if you’re about half-way through the current oil, you might consider changing it. Extreme weather (hot, cold or wet) can tax the oil and make it work harder. The oil lubricates the engine and keeps your car clean and happy!

Keep Your Luxury Vehicle Beautiful Outside as Well as Under the Hood

