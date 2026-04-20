Studio Tenn Announces Blockbuster 17th Season Lineup

Studio Tenn unveils its unforgettable 2026-27 season lineup of five blockbuster hits coming to The Factory at Franklin later this year. Season tickets for the show-stopping productions go on sale Tuesday, April 28, via studiotenn.com.

With only one show left to go this season–Jesus Christ Superstar running May 7 through May 31—audiences can look forward to five new productions coming to the Turner Theater stage between October 2026 and May 2027. The unforgettable season opens with Addams Family on October 8, followed by a heartwarming holiday favorite, It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, back by popular demand. Entering 2027, the theatrical sensations continue with Steel Magnolias, a Southern classic, and the iconic, concert-style musical Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. The season concludes with the 10-time Tony-nominated musical comedy Something Rotten!.

“Over the past months, we’ve been shaping a season that reflects what our audiences love most about live theatre while offering something fresh and memorable,” said Patrick Cassidy, artistic director for Studio Tenn. “I couldn’t be more excited about what we’ve planned for you. This season is about connection—family, faith, resilience and the joy of laughter when we need it most.”

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Previous season ticket holders receive exclusive early access to renew their season tickets. Season ticket packages for the 17th season will be available to the general public on April 28, 2026, via studiotenn.com, at the Turner Theater box office in The Factory at Franklin, or by calling (615) 541-8200.

Before the 17th season kicks off, Studio Tenn supporters can join the nonprofit professional theatre company for a night of extraordinary performances and meaningful impact at their annual fundraising gala “One Night Only” on Saturday, June 27, 2026, inside The Factory at Franklin. Tickets are available for purchase at studiotenn.com/one-night-only-2026. Follow @studiotenn on social media for exciting updates about “One Night Only” and the 2026-27 season.

Addams Family (October 8 – 25, 2026)

Studio Tenn’s 17th season opens with the spooky musical comedy, Addams Family. In a world that asks us to fit in, this show reminds us how joyful it is to stand out. Step into the delightfully kooky world of The Addams Family, the musical comedy, based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, featuring music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, that celebrates the wonderfully weird. When Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, falls in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet and perfectly “normal” young man, she asks her father, Gomez, to keep the secret from her mother, Morticia. But when Lucas and his very normal parents come to dinner at the Addams mansion, an unforgettable night of shocking confessions, hilarious culture clashes and family chaos unfolds.

Filled with infectious songs, outrageous comedy, and the iconic characters you love, The Addams Family celebrates what makes us different and reminds us that love is meant to be unconditional—promising a night at the theatre you won’t forget.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (December 3 – 20, 2026)

The beloved Christmas classic, adapted by Joe Landry and based on the story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip van Doren Stern and the 1946 Frank Capra film, returns to Studio Tenn in a magical theatrical experience unlike any other. On the stage of the Turner Theater, five actors recreate the entire story of George Bailey as a 1940s live radio broadcast—using vintage microphones, live sound effects and music to bring the town of Bedford Falls to life right before your eyes. You’ll step back in time to Christmas Eve 1943, as the performers create every character and every moment of this heartwarming story live on stage.

This special return production features the entire original Studio Tenn cast that made the production a sold-out hit, bringing back all the heart, humor and nostalgia audiences fell in love with the first time. As George Bailey discovers the true meaning of life, this timeless story reminds us that the greatest gifts at Christmas are love, family and that no man is a failure who has friends.

A nostalgic celebration of the season, perfect for making memories with the whole family.

Steel Magnolias (February 4 – 21, 2027)

Set in a small Louisiana town where gossip is as plentiful as sweet tea, Steel Magnolias created by Robert Harling, takes place inside Truvy’s beauty salon, a place where six remarkable women come not only to have their hair done, but to share their lives.

Filled with quick wit, humor and moments of profound tenderness, Steel Magnolias is a story about friendship, resilience and the extraordinary strength found in six amazing women. Beneath the laughter lies a deeply moving exploration of love, loss and the unbreakable bonds between women who support one another through life’s joys and tragedies.

It’s a love letter to friendship—and to the grace we find in one another and throughout the South.

Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash (March 18 – April 4, 2027)

Step into the electrifying world of the “Man in Black” with Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash. This dynamic musical, created by Richard Maltby, Jr. and conceived by Bill Meade, brings Cash’s legendary songs to life on stage through powerful concert-style performances and theatrical storytelling that follow the journey of his remarkable life. Featuring more than two dozen iconic hits—including “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “A Boy Named Sue” and “Ring of Fire”—the show explores his humble beginnings, rise to fame, personal struggles, enduring faith and unforgettable love story with June Carter. Blending rock & roll, country and gospel with the energy of live theatre, Ring of Fire is a foot-stomping celebration of one of the most influential artists in American music history.

Something Rotten! (May 6 – 23, 2027)

Something Rotten! is a deliriously funny Broadway musical comedy about two struggling playwright brothers determined to outshine the biggest arrogant rock star of their time—William Shakespeare. Desperate for a hit play, Nick Bottom visits fortuneteller, who predicts the future of theater: “How about a musical!” Armed with this questionable prophecy, Nick and his brother Nigel set out to create the world’s very first musical—complete with singing, dancing and one outrageously ridiculous musical number that hilariously confuses “Hamlet” with “omelette.”

Packed with show-stopping songs, razor-sharp wit and hilarious nods to Broadway classics, this wildly inventive show is one of the smartest and funniest musical comedies ever written. You don’t have to know anything about Shakespeare to love it—whether you adore him or can’t stand him, Something Rotten! will have you laughing from start to finish.

Based on the book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and with music and lyrics by Middle Tennessee native Wayne Kirkpatrick, this Broadway hit has a special connection right here to our own community.