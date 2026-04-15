Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Announces Chair for Heritage Ball

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the nonprofit committed to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic, and cultural heritage, has named Tyler and Meg Borders as the Ball Chairs of this year’s Heritage Ball. The event will take place on Saturday, September 12, at Bicentennial Park in Franklin, Tenn.

“We are thrilled to have Tyler and Meg as this year’s Heritage Ball event chairs,” said Bari Beasley, president and CEO of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. “As leaders in our community, and longtime supporters of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, they will bring the vision of the event to life. We look forward to working alongside them to curate this year’s event.”

Married for 23 years, Tyler and Meg are the parents of three daughters and have gratefully called Franklin home since 2018. Tyler has served two terms, totaling six years, on the Board of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. Their family has deep love for the land, history, and sense of place that define Williamson County.

Meg has been drawn to work that reflects beauty, restoration, and care for others. She previously served as a CASA volunteer in Williamson County, advocating for children and families within the foster care system. She now serves as Managing Partner and the driving force behind the development of Manna Farm, a Greenbelt property in Franklin shaped by a desire to create a place of beauty, rest, and renewal. Tyler is an entrepreneur who co-founded the firm that grew into Carnegie, a higher education leader serving colleges nationwide. He is now the Founder and CEO of Cristo Capital, an investment technology company built around an innovative trading strategy. Tyler also teaches business at Southeastern University’s Nashville campus, where he is focused on equipping the next generation through entrepreneurial education.

“We are honored to be named Ball Chairs for this year’s Heritage Ball,” said Tyler and Meg Borders. “Our family is grateful for the opportunity to support the Heritage Foundation and its important work of preserving the beauty, character, and legacy of Williamson County for generations to come.”

Each year, the organization selects someone with a deep-rooted commitment to local preservation who is a community leader and a long-time supporter of the organization. The 53rd annual event is the longest-running black-tie affair in Williamson County. Each year, approximately 700 guests gather to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation and to raise funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner and dancing, the ball features a cocktail hour, a Late Party, and other fundraising opportunities.

The Heritage Ball will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the stunning Bicentennial Park in Franklin. The event has traditionally taken place in October, and the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County is excited to share the new date and energy of the event. More information on tickets and programming will be announced at a later date.

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