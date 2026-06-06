Franklin Fundraiser Rallies Around 5-Year-Old With Type 1 Diabetes

Enjoy a fun-filled family event at Raffle for a Cause on Saturday, June 13th, 2026, between 11 am and 2 pm at McEwen Northside (4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Franklin, TN), supporting an incredible little boy with a big mission.

Mason was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. At just 5 years old, he wears a continuous glucose monitor and insulin pump every day to manage this 24/7 disease. But technology can lag—and Mason cannot always feel when his blood sugar drops dangerously low.

That’s why Mason and his family (@suzie.reck) are raising funds for a diabetic scent dog through Bravo’s Kindred Canines and Tattle Tails Scent Dogs. These specially trained medical alert dogs can detect changes in blood sugar levels before technology can, providing life-saving alerts, extra security, and more time to act before dangerous highs and lows occur.

Come out and support Mason while enjoying:

Live DJ

Face painting

Raffle tickets

Family-friendly outdoor fun

Stop by Mason’s table to purchase raffle tickets and help his family work toward their goal for a service dog that could truly change—and protect—his life.

The raffle drawing for prizes will take place at the beginning of July.

More information HERE.

For more local events like Raffle for a Cause, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/