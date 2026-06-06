Curio Brewery Summer Market to Showcase Local Vendors, Crafts and Community

Curio Brewery Company is excited to introduce its Summer Market on Saturday, June 20th, 2026, from 4-8 pm. Curio Brewing Company (216 Noah Dr, Franklin, TN 37064) will welcome a lineup of local vendors, plus enjoy delicious bites from Mamusia’s.

Come and spend the day shopping, listening to live music with “Steve from the Neighborhood”, and supporting small. There will also be a bounce house (because shopping is way easier when the kids are busy).

Show up, shop small, and support local like you mean it.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Curio Brewery Summer Market, visit https://williamsonsource.com/things-to-do/