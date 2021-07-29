5 Out of State Weekend Getaways

3 Covington, Georgia

Covington, Georgia is the place to go if you are a movie and television buff. “The Vampire Diaries,” “Walking Dead,” “My Cousin Vinney,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Dukes of Hazzard,” “Remember the Titians,” and more than 130 other productions have been filmed there. The city even has a Walk of Stars listing all the filming that has been done at locations around the town.

Unlike St. Louis and Louisville, Covington is much more laid back, with a population of about 15,000. The top tourist attraction is tied to vampires at the moment. Vampire Stalkers Mystic Falls Tour will cover locations where The Vampire Diaries and The Legacies have been filmed. They also have a tour for The Originals. Places like Gilbert House, Carolina Forbes’ House, the city square, Bourbon Street and Jardin Gris Voodoo Shop are covered on the two tours. Each tour lasts about two hours.

Hollywood of the South Tours, run by the same people as the vampire tours, covers other movie and television locations, as well as what is currently filming. Right now, the company is doing custom tours for those interested in a particular movie or show. They have a complete list of what has been filmed in Covington on their website. Some of the shows filmed here are surprising, like “Sleepy Hollow,” which was supposed to take place in upstate New York.

After getting your fill of movie and television locations, there will be time to take in the natural beauty of the area. An extensive park and trail system exists, including Chimney Park and the Turner Trail System.

Historic downtown Covington offers a variety of locally owned boutiques and restaurants, like Mystic Grill and Bread and Butter Bakery. Stay at Twelve Oaks, the home that inspired one of the plantations in Margaret Mitchell’s Gone with the Wind. It was also where General Sherman stayed for 30 days for a pause before marching on to the sea.