Franklin Police Attempting To Locate Trailer Thief

(July 10, 2025) – Officers with the Franklin Police Department are seeking information on an individual who stole a trailer from a business’s parking lot.

The theft occurred outside SpringTree Media Group (1200 block of Lakeview Dr.) just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9. Surveillance video shows a man wearing a t-shirt and shorts exit a pickup truck, possibly a Chevy, attach the trailer to it and drive off. The trailer is black with the word, DooLittle, etched on the front of it. The trailer also has red and white stripes on its sides.

Anyone with information on the suspect, or the whereabouts of the trailer, is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

