Williamson Health to Host Event Supporting Student-Athletes

Williamson Health Foundation presents Connect. Compete. Care., a panel event focused on building strong athletes and families both on the field and in the community. The event, which is hosted in collaboration with Williamson Health, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee and Champion Forward, will be held on Tuesday, July 29, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee main campus located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin.

During the event, expert panelists will share real stories, practical tools and meaningful conversations designed to support student-athletes and the people who guide them. Discussions will explore how to strengthen mental and physical wellness, build emotional resilience and foster deeper connection—both on and off the field.

Featured panelists include:

Colin Looney, M.D. – Orthopaedic Surgeon, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

– Orthopaedic Surgeon, Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Allen Sills, M.D. – Chief Medical Officer, National Football League

– Chief Medical Officer, National Football League Ben Zobrist – Former Major League Baseball All-Star, 2016 World Series Most Valuable Player for the Chicago Cubs, and Founder of Champion Forward

“We are extremely proud to be a part of bringing this event to our local athletes and their families,” said Dr. Andy Russell, Williamson Health Chief Medical Officer. “Our incredible panel will bring some very important issues to the forefront sharing their own experiences and examples. Young athletes need to be supported both mentally and physically, so our hope is that this night sparks continued conversation surrounding their overall well-being.”

Additional representatives from Williamson Health, Bone and Joint Institute, and the Williamson Health Foundation will also be in attendance to provide insights into each organization’s resources for the local community.

As part of the healthcare system’s commitment to student-athletes, Bone and Joint Institute, in partnership with Williamson Health, offers comprehensive sports medicine services to all Williamson County public high schools at no cost to the district. Bone and Joint Institute orthopaedists serve as the team physicians at each school and athletic trainers are present on campus for all practices and home games supporting over 7,500 student-athletes across 23 TSSAA varsity sports. Williamson Health also provides on-site Emergency Medical Services for every high school’s home varsity football games.

Admission to the event is free, but registration is required. To register, click here. To account for limited space, ticket reservations are limited to four per email address.

“I’m honored to be part of this discussion focused on setting athletes up for success both in sports and beyond. It’s something I wish I had when I was younger,” said Zobrist. “Innovative events like this demonstrate Williamson Health and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee’s commitment to caring for the communities they serve while offering an opportunity for these important conversations to start early.”

This event is open to student-athletes ages 13 and older, as well as parents, offering practical tools and a new perspective to support youth both on and off the field. Please note: sensitive topics such as mental health, depression, and suicide may be discussed during this event.

