Burlington to Open in Franklin

Burlington, formerly called Burlington Coat Factory, will open in Franklin.

A building permit has been issued for Burlington at 545 Cool Springs Blvd (formerly Stein Mart), confirms The City of Franklin. Stein Mart closed in late 2020. Burlington will be two doors down from the new Trader Joe’s. The new storefront is expected to open in October 2021.

A “coming soon” sign was placed at Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center next to the sidewalk by Carraba’s.

“We are excited to open this location in the community, bringing great values to area residents on a wide assortment of brand name merchandise for the entire family and home. We look forward to welcoming Franklin area residents into Burlington to find great treasures at ‘wow’ prices,” stated Nicole DiTolla with Burlington.

This will be the first location of Burlington in Williamson County. A new store is slated to open in Murfreesboro at The Avenue in 2021, there are currently two locations in Nashville-One Hundred Oaks, 719 Thompson Lane and One Bellevue Place, 8141 Sawyer Brown Road.

