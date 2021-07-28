Nashville Swimmer Wins Silver at Olympics

Olympic swimmer Alex Walsh, of Nashville, won the silver medal in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Tuesday night.
With a time of 2:08.65, Walsh missed the gold medal by only .13 seconds.
Walsh is a 2020 graduate of Harpeth Hall High School in Nashville and trains at the Tracy Caulkins pool at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville. She is a freshman and Swim Team member at the University of Virginia (UVA). Fellow UVA swimmer Kate Douglas placed third, with a time of 2:09.04.
