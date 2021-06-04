City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. The City of Franklin shared via Facebook that the grocery store will open later this summer.

The new Trader Joe’s is located in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center in the former Off Broadway spot.

Franklin BOMA unanimously approved a wine permit for Trader Joe’s store back in February of this year.

At the time of the approval, PR Director, Kenya Friend-Daniel said in a statement, “We are very early in the process of bringing a Trader Joe’s to the Cool Springs community. At this time I don’t have much information to share, other than the fact that we are excited to be a part of the community and looking forward to welcoming customers, sometime this year, if all goes according to plan.”

We have reached out for a comment on the opening, PR Director, Kenya Friend-Daniel replied to us stating there’s no new information to share at this time but did say, “We are looking forward to opening our Franklin location and welcoming the community to their neighborhood Trader Joe’s store.”

This would be the first Williamson County location for Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s has two Nashville locations: 3909 Hillsboro Pike in Green Hils and 90 White Bridge Pike in the Lion’s Head Village shopping center in West Nashville.