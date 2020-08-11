Off Broadway Shoes to Close in Franklin

Off Broadway Shoes will close its Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Blvd in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center.

Large signs in the window of the discounted shoe store announce the closure. They are currently in their last few days before their closure date of Saturday, August 15.

There are three other locations in middle Tennessee area that are still open – One Bellevue Place, 8153 Sawyer Brown Road, Nashville; Opry Mills, 357 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville; and The Avenue at Murfreesboro, 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro.

About Off Broadway Shoes

Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse was born in downtown Nashville, Tennessee in 1989. As the name suggests, the first store was located just “off Broadway,” one of the main thoroughfares in the city. By the late ’90s the company grew to nearly 20 locations stretching from New England to Florida.

In January 2002, OBSW was acquired by the Deichmann Group, one of the largest privately owned shoe retailers in the world. Since then we have grown to more than 75 locations from coast to coast with their corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.