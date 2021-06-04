Morning Source: City of Brentwood Police Department

Morning Source

Guest: City of Brentwood Police Department



Originally Aired: February 1, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with City of Brentwood Police Department Chief Hughes and City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert about the Brentwood Police Department celebrating 50 years.

February 1, 2021 marked 50 years since the Brentwood Police Department was created. Chief Howard Buttrey was hired to oversee the department development and for the first two months, he was the only employee. Buttrey obtained a $40,000 grant from the federal government and on April 1, 1971, Buttrey hired three officers and the Brentwood Police Department began full time patrol of the city within one officer assigned to each of the day’s three shifts. Fifty years later, there are 67 sworn officers, including one K9 patrol team, twelve 911 dispatchers and six administrative personnel, a mobile crime scene investigation unit and a new headquarters building set to open this spring.

