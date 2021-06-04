Morning Source: The Eye Care Center of TN

By
Williamson Source
-

Morning Source
Guest: The Eye Care Center of TN

Originally Aired: April 30, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Sam from The Eye Care Center of TN about their new location in Nolensville.

The Eye Care Center of Tennessee’s new Nolensville location is at 500 Burkitt Commons Ave and is now open!

Founded by the Ebrahim family, who also live in Nolensville, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee offers a variety of procedures and treatments for a wide range of eye issues. From vision exams and eyeglass prescriptions to advanced surgical treatments, such as cornea transplant, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee does it all.

In addition to routine exams, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee offers medical, laser and surgical care for a broad spectrum of eye disorders, including:

  • Cataract
  • Glaucoma
  • Diabetic Eye Disease
  • Dry Eye Disease
  • Keratoconus
  • Corneal Disorders
  • Amblyopia
  • Uveitis
  • Macular Degeneration
  • Eye Trauma and Eye Infections
  • And many other conditions

Learn more about the care offered at the Eye Care Center of Tennessee.

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

