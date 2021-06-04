Morning Source: The Eye Care Center of TN

Morning Source

Guest: The Eye Care Center of TN



Originally Aired: April 30, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Sam from The Eye Care Center of TN about their new location in Nolensville.

The Eye Care Center of Tennessee’s new Nolensville location is at 500 Burkitt Commons Ave and is now open!

Founded by the Ebrahim family, who also live in Nolensville, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee offers a variety of procedures and treatments for a wide range of eye issues. From vision exams and eyeglass prescriptions to advanced surgical treatments, such as cornea transplant, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee does it all.

In addition to routine exams, the Eye Care Center of Tennessee offers medical, laser and surgical care for a broad spectrum of eye disorders, including:

Cataract

Glaucoma

Diabetic Eye Disease

Dry Eye Disease

Keratoconus

Corneal Disorders

Amblyopia

Uveitis

Macular Degeneration

Eye Trauma and Eye Infections

And many other conditions

Learn more about the care offered at the Eye Care Center of Tennessee.

