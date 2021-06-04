Today’s Top Stories: June 4, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 4, 2021.

June Lake
photo by Peyton Hodge

1June Lake Breaks Ground in Spring Hill

On Thursday, ground was officially broken at June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development that is slated to become the gateway to the City of Spring Hill. Read more.

Tennessee Air Show
photo from Tennessee Air Show Facebook

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

percy priest plane crash recovery

3Medical Examiner Releases Statement Regarding Percy Priest Plane Crash Incident

The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office issues a statement regarding the Percy Priest Small Jet Crash Incident. Read More.

Video screenshot from City of Franklin Facebook Page

4City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening

Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. The City of Franklin shared via Facebook that the grocery store will open later this summer. Read More.

Maryland Farms Y
photo from Maryland Farms YMCA Facebook

5YMCA, Highwoods Enter Agreement Regarding Maryland Farms YMCA Property

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement that will eventually result in the sale of its Maryland Farms YMCA property to Highwoods Properties. Read More.

Previous articleCity of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here