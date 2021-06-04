Today’s Top Stories: June 4, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for June 4, 2021.
1June Lake Breaks Ground in Spring Hill
On Thursday, ground was officially broken at June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development that is slated to become the gateway to the City of Spring Hill. Read more.
2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More
3Medical Examiner Releases Statement Regarding Percy Priest Plane Crash Incident
The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office issues a statement regarding the Percy Priest Small Jet Crash Incident. Read More.
4City of Franklin Gives Update on Trader Joe’s Opening
Trader Joe’s is slated to open at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin soon. The City of Franklin shared via Facebook that the grocery store will open later this summer. Read More.
5YMCA, Highwoods Enter Agreement Regarding Maryland Farms YMCA Property
The YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement that will eventually result in the sale of its Maryland Farms YMCA property to Highwoods Properties. Read More.