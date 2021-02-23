Franklin Alderman Approve Wine Permit for New Trader Joe’s Store

Franklin BOMA, on Tuesday night, unanimously approved a wine permit for a Trader Joe’s store, to be located at 545 Cool Springs Blvd, Suite 115, the former spot of an Off Broadway store. This location is in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center with anchor stores TJ Maxx and Bed, Bath and Beyond.

During voting, many aldermen joked that if they did not vote ‘yes’, their families would not be happy with them.

“After so many letters from my constituents, I vote yes,” said Alderman Berger.

“If I could vote, I would vote yes,” said Mayor Moore.

We have not received any information regarding a potential opening date.

This would be the first Williamson County location for Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s has two Nashville locations: 3909 Hillsboro Pike in Green Hils and 90 White Bridge Pike in the Lion’s Head Village shopping center in West Nashville.

About Trader Joe’s

In 1958, Trader Joe’s began as a small chain of convenience stores by the name of Pronto Markets. In ‘67, the founder, the original Trader Joe, changed the name and the business plan. The stores became bigger, the walls were decked with cedar planks and the crew donned Hawaiin shirts. Most importantly, they started packaging innovative, hard-to-find, great-tasting foods under the “Trader Joe’s” name. That cut costs and saved consumers money. The first Trader Joe’s opened in 1967 in Pasadena, California. Now, Trader Joe’s has grown to become a national chain of around 500 (and counting) neighborhood grocery stores, employing more than 45,000 Crew Members. Trader Joe’s buys directly from suppliers whenever possible, bargains to get the best price, so their customers can get the best price. Learn more about Trader Joe’s here.