Is Trader Joe’s Finally Coming to Williamson County?

Many have speculated about Trader Joe’s opening a Williamson County location for a while and it looks like that dream may become a reality.

An application has been filed to sell wine at a proposed Trader Joe’s to be located at 545 Cool Springs Blvd, the former spot of Stein Mart, which announced its closure in August of last year.

The application will be discussed at the Feb 23rd Board of Mayor and Alderman work session.

You can watch the meeting through the City of Franklin Facebook and YouTube accounts, on FranklinTV or the City of Franklin website.

This would be the first Williamson County location for Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s has two Nashville locations: 3909 Hillsboro Pike in Green Hils and 90 White Bridge Pike in the Lion’s Head Village shopping center in West Nashville.

About Trader Joe’s

In 1958, Trader Joe’s began as a small chain of convenience stores by the name of Pronto Markets. In ‘67, the founder, the original Trader Joe, changed the name and the business plan. The stores became bigger, the walls were decked with cedar planks and the crew donned Hawaiin shirts. Most importantly, they started packaging innovative, hard-to-find, great-tasting foods under the “Trader Joe’s” name. That cut costs and saved consumers money. The first Trader Joe’s opened in 1967 in Pasadena, California. Now, Trader Joe’s has grown to become a national chain of around 500 (and counting) neighborhood grocery stores, employing more than 45,000 Crew Members. Trader Joe’s buys directly from suppliers whenever possible, bargains to get the best price, so their customers can get the best price. Learn more about Trader Joe’s here.