Trader Joe’s Franklin Opens Today

Finally! The doors will open to the new Trader Joe’s in Franklin today, Friday, August 27th.

Located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, this is the first Trader Joe’s in Williamson County and the sixth in the state—with the fifth opening in Chattanooga just days before, on August 25th.

Before doors open at 8 am, there will be a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting. Store Captain Mathias Pahr—a 13-year veteran of the company—and Trader Joe’s Crew Members will be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store, and the celebration will continue throughout the day.

The approximately 10,000 square foot store will feature colorful artwork that pays tribute to area landmarks and local lore, including the Franklin Theatre, the Factory, Liberty Park, Natchez Trace Bridge, and the Pilgrimage Festival at Harlinsdale Farm.

If you need inspiration for shopping. Check out this video Trader Joe’s posted about three salads for lunch that you can make in just minutes. In the video they feature Southwestern Chopped Salad + Organic Black Beans + Teeny Tiny Avocado; Vegan Ranch Crunch Salad + Sriracha Tofu + Shelled Edamame; and Za’atar Tango Salad + Organic Garbanzo Beans + Chevre Goat Cheese.

Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from the community. More than 85% of the Crew Members hired at the Franklin store are from the neighborhood, with hiring efforts still underway. Anyone interested in applying can visit traderjoes.com/careers for more information.