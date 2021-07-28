Trader Joe’s in Franklin Now Hiring

By
Donna Vissman
-
Trader Joe's Franklin Sign is Up
photo by Donna Vissman

Trader Joe’s is now hiring for the soon-to-be-open Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard.

A job posting shows they are hiring for the position of Crew with a pay range of $12-$16 an hour. Some of the responsibilities for a crew member include:

  • Operating the cash register in a fun and efficient manner
  • Bagging groceries with care
  • Stocking shelves
  • Creating signage to inform and delight customers

Those interested in employment should apply here. 

On July 19, 2021, The City of Franklin told us they anticipated Trader Joe’s will open in about a month

The new Trader Joe’s is located in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center in the former Off Broadway spot.

We continue to request an open date from Trader’s Joe’s but our requests have gone unanswered. Previously, we reached out for a comment on the opening, PR Director, Kenya Friend-Daniel replied to us stating there’s no new information to share at this time but did say, “We are looking forward to opening our Franklin location and welcoming the community to their neighborhood Trader Joe’s store.”

This will be the first Williamson County location for Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s has two Nashville locations: 3909 Hillsboro Pike in Green Hils and 90 White Bridge Pike in the Lion’s Head Village shopping center in West Nashville.

In anticipation of Trader Joe’s opening, check out our article on 5 of the best wines to buy at Trader Joe’s.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here