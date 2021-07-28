Trader Joe’s in Franklin Now Hiring

Trader Joe’s is now hiring for the soon-to-be-open Franklin location at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard.

A job posting shows they are hiring for the position of Crew with a pay range of $12-$16 an hour. Some of the responsibilities for a crew member include:

Operating the cash register in a fun and efficient manner

Bagging groceries with care

Stocking shelves

Creating signage to inform and delight customers

Those interested in employment should apply here.

On July 19, 2021, The City of Franklin told us they anticipated Trader Joe’s will open in about a month

The new Trader Joe’s is located in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center in the former Off Broadway spot.

We continue to request an open date from Trader’s Joe’s but our requests have gone unanswered. Previously, we reached out for a comment on the opening, PR Director, Kenya Friend-Daniel replied to us stating there’s no new information to share at this time but did say, “We are looking forward to opening our Franklin location and welcoming the community to their neighborhood Trader Joe’s store.”

This will be the first Williamson County location for Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s has two Nashville locations: 3909 Hillsboro Pike in Green Hils and 90 White Bridge Pike in the Lion’s Head Village shopping center in West Nashville.

In anticipation of Trader Joe’s opening, check out our article on 5 of the best wines to buy at Trader Joe’s.