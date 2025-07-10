Academy of Country Music Honors to Take Place at The Pinnacle

The Academy of Country Music® announced the recipients of the Special Awards for the 60TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™. Honorees Lori Badgett, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Mac McAnally, Rissi Palmer, Randy Travis, “Twisters,” and Ben Vaughn will be celebrated during the 18TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS™, during an unforgettable evening of live music and tributes. The event will take place Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at The Pinnacle , Nashville’s newest cutting-edge venue, located at Nashville Yards.

“This year’s ACM Special Awards honorees each have played an essential role in Country Music’s success,” said Kerri Edwards, Chair of the ACM Special Awards committee. “From some of Country Music’s legendary artists to the incredible songwriters and powerhouse executives, we are so excited to celebrate these well-deserved recipients next month at The Pinnacle in Nashville. Congratulations to all the honorees,” she continued.

Additionally, previously announced ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year winner Lainey Wilson, ACM Songwriter of the Year winner Jessie Jo Dillon, as well as ACM Studio Recording Award and Industry Award winners, will be feted at ACM HONORS.

Tickets for ACM Honors™ will be available to ACM A-List email newsletter subscribers and Academy members through an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 10, with general on-sale beginning Friday, July 11, through AXS. Fans can subscribe now to the A-List here to gain access to Thursday’s pre-sale. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

SPECIAL AWARD HONOREES:

ACM FILM AWARD – “Twisters” has been chosen to receive the ACM Film Award, inspired by Tex Ritter, which recognizes an outstanding television movie, series or feature film released during the preceding calendar year which prominently features Country Music. The 2024 summer blockbuster, from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Amblin Entertainment, was directed by Oscar nominee Lee Isaac Chung and stars Daisy Edgar Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos.

Twisters: The Album, the star-studded musical companion to the adrenaline-pumping, big-screen thrill ride, “Twisters,” features an unprecedented 29 original tracks from esteemed and diverse Country artists, marking it as the first film soundtrack since 1980’s “Urban Cowboy” to showcase a completely original Country Music compilation. The album includes songs from artists including Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson, among others. Twisters: The Album was produced and overseen by Atlantic Records’ Kevin Weaver, Brandon Davis, Ian Cripps, and Joseph Khoury, and Universal Pictures’ Mike Knobloch and Rachel Levy (who also acted as Music Supervisors). Additional key players involved include Soundtrack Album Executive Producers, Lee Isaac Chung (“Twisters” Director), and Ashley Jay Sandberg (“Twisters” Executive Producer).

Past recipients of the ACM Film Award include “A Star Is Born,” “Country Strong,” “Nashville,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Walk The Line,” among others.

ACM ICON AWARD – Eric Church and Ben Vaughn have both been chosen to each receive the ACM Icon Award, honoring the contributions of Cliffie Stone, who was known for his producing work along with his Country Music career. This award is presented to a Country Music artist, duo/group or industry leader who, throughout their career, has advanced the popularity of the genre through their contributions in multiple facets of the industry, such as songwriting, recording, production, touring, film, television, literary works, philanthropic contributions, and other goodwill efforts.

Eric Church, who has received seven ACM Awards, has continually pushed the boundaries of the genre, blending elements of blues, rock, and outlaw country while continuing to explore new, unique sounds and inviting the genre to follow. As a prolific songwriter, Church has racked up numerous hits, including the 8x Platinum-certified anthem “Springsteen,” 5x Platinum “Drink in My Hand,” and many others. Known as a voice of rebellion defined by authenticity within mainstream Country Music, Church has continued a commitment to his sound while honoring the genre’s roots. As he approaches the two-decade mark of defining what Country Music can be, he continues to further expand his influence as a leader, serving as a North Star for rising artists while also using his platform for good. In addition to spearheading the Concert for Carolina alongside Luke Combs to raise more than $24 million for Hurricane Helene relief efforts, Church’s October 2024 release, “Darkest Hour,” saw the superstar signing over all of his publishing royalties to the people of North Carolina to provide immediate relief while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for his home state. His fearless approach to both his music and his career path has made him a lasting influence and a true icon of Country Music.

Ben Vaughn is receiving the Icon Award in recognition of his extensive and influential career that spanned over four decades, solidifying his legacy as a voice for both emerging and superstar artists in the music industry. Serving as President and CEO of Warner Chappell Music Nashville until his passing, Vaughn played a pivotal role in the development of numerous artists and songwriters, including Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Lady A, Kacey Musgraves, and many others.

Past recipients of the ACM Icon Award include Alabama, Brooks & Dunn, Glen Campbell, Johnny Cash, Charlie Daniels, Mike Dungan, Joe Galante, Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Alan Jackson, George Jones, The Judds, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, George Strait, Conway Twitty, Hank Williams, Trisha Yearwood, and Dwight Yoakam, among others.

ACM INTERNATIONAL AWARD – Luke Combs has been chosen to receive the ACM International Award, inspired by Jim Reeves. The award is presented to a Country Music artist, duo/group or industry leader for outstanding contributions to the growth of Country Music throughout the world.

Luke Combs blends traditional Country sounds with elements that appeal to a worldwide audience and has become a global sensation. Combs’ global reach is evident in his streaming success. With over 10 billion streams and 25 million monthly listeners across all platforms, he’s a true international presence. His tours have sold out venues in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Australia, showcasing his global fanbase. Combs’ success is a bridge between Country Music’s American roots and the rest of the world.

Past recipients of the ACM International Award include Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban, among others.

ACM LIFT EVERY VOICE AWARD – Rissi Palmer has been chosen to receive the ACM Lift Every Voice Award. This award is presented to a Country Music artist, duo/group, industry leader or affiliate/partner who plays a pivotal role in elevating underrepresented voices throughout the Country Music genre, transcending demographics and geography. The nominee for this category is proposed by the rising leaders in the Academy’s LEVel UP: Lift Every Voice professional development and enrichment program, a two-year curriculum designed to empower participants to play a pivotal role in expanding the horizons of Country Music into new audiences that transcend demographics and geography.

GRAMMY-nominated artist Rissi Palmer has had an incredible impact on the Country Music genre by breaking barriers and actively uplifting voices. In 2007, Palmer became the first Black woman in 19 years to chart a Country song on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Country Girl.” Rissi is the creator and host of Color Me Country Radio with Rissi Palmer, a groundbreaking Apple Music radio show. Now in its fifth year, the show is a celebration of diversity and inclusion in the Country Music genre, offering a platform to amplify the often-overlooked contributions of artists of color. In addition to her musical contributions, Rissi has made an enduring impact through her nonprofit, the Color Me Country Foundation. Under its umbrella, the Color Me Country Artist Grant Fund specifically supports the career development of emerging artists of color and has awarded more than $200,000 to date.

BRELAND received the first-ever ACM Lift Every Voice Award in 2023, and Shannon Sanders received the award in 2024.

ACM LIFTING LIVES AWARD – Jelly Roll has been chosen to receive the ACM Lifting Lives Award, honoring the contributions of Gary Haber, known as a business manager and past president of ACM Lifting Lives. This award is presented to a Country Music artist, duo/group, or industry professional who is devoted to improving lives through the power of music, has a generosity of spirit, and is committed to serving others. It is voted on by the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors.

Jelly Roll is receiving the ACM Lifting Lives Award for his immense contributions in his philanthropic work. Showcasing heart on every step of his career, he partnered with Live Nation to donate $1 from every ticket sold on his Backroad Baptism Tour, raising over $600,000 for at-risk youth. Beyond raising money, he has visited over 10 juvenile facilities, 4 rehabilitation centers, and numerous homeless shelters to use his growing platform as a beacon of hope and resilience. His commitment to using his platform for positive change extends to national reach; he testified before Congress advocating for the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence Off Fentanyl Act. Sharing his personal experiences with addiction, he emphasized the need for mental health treatment and readily available resources to combat the crisis.

Past recipients of the ACM Lifting Lives Award include Paul Barnabee, Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Gayle Holcomb, Lady A, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Troy Vollhoffer, and Dwight Wiles.

ACM MILESTONE AWARD – Randy Travis has been chosen as the recipient of the ACM Milestone Award, honoring the contributions of Gene Weed, who directed and produced the ACM Awards for more than 30 years. This award is presented to a Country Music artist, duo/group or industry leader for a specific, unprecedented or outstanding achievement in the field of Country Music during the preceding calendar year.

Randy Travis was instrumental in helping launch the New Traditionalist Movement in the genre, influencing so many artists from Clint Black to Chris Stapleton. Following a life-altering stroke in 2013, his courage has become a symbol of resilience. He has since been honored with many tributes at Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as become a prominent voice for advocating stroke awareness and healthcare rights in the industry.

He continues to pioneer the future of Country Music, incorporating AI-assisted vocals to reimagine and revive old and never-before-heard songs, allowing for the preservation of a unique sound that defined a generation of the genre.

Past recipients of the ACM Milestone Award include Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, George Burns, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Merle Haggard, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Loretta Lynn, Little Big Town, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson.

ACM POET’S AWARD – Mac McAnally has been chosen to receive the ACM Poet’s Award. This award is presented to a Country Music songwriter for outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions throughout their career, with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of Country Music.

Since fourteen years old, Mac McAnally has had a knack for songwriting and musicianship, getting his start with the players, producers, and engineers of Muscle Shoals, Alabama in the 70s. Originally, traveling there to play guitar on recording sessions, he was forced by session players and producers around him to share the songs he wrote. Instantly impressed, they decided to record an entire album of McAnally’s songs, which later led to his first record deal.

The three-time ACM Award nominee didn’t just write his own music, he had his songs recorded by Jimmy Buffett, who later became a good friend of McAnally’s, Sawyer Brown, Kenny Chesney, Alabama, Shenandoah, and more. He credits his affinity for literature at a young age for helping shape the depth of his music, whether it be turning a conversation into a layered story or digging deep into the experiences of his childhood. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer and GRAMMY nominee isn’t afraid to go deep in his songs, making him one of Nashville’s most respected and humble songwriters of the generation.

Previous recipients of the ACM Poet’s Award include Bill Anderson, Clint Black, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Rodney Crowell, Dean Dillon, Kye Fleming, Merle Haggard, Tom T. Hall, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Kris Kristofferson, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, K.T. Oslin, Buck Owens, Eddie Rabbitt, Fred Rose, Don Schlitz, Billy Joe Shaver, Shel Silverstein, Sonny Throckmorton, Shania Twain, Cindy Walker, and Hank Williams, among others.

ACM SERVICE AWARD – Lori Badgett has been chosen to receive the ACM Service Award, which honors the contributions of Mae Boren Axton. This award is presented to an outstanding Country Music artist, duo/group or industry leader in recognition of years of dedication and service to the Academy of Country Music.

Over the course of more than 25 years, Lori Badgett has become a vital force in both the music industry and her hometown of Nashville, blending financial expertise with a passion for giving back. A key figure at City National Bank, Lori helped establish the bank’s presence in Nashville and now plays an integral role in serving a majority of the city’s Country Music professionals. Additionally, Lori has played a leading role in the Academy of Country Music and its charitable arm, ACM Lifting Lives, having chaired both organizations. Her guidance and leadership were essential during the Academy’s transition from Los Angeles to Nashville, helping to anchor the organization more firmly within the local music landscape. She continues to serve on multiple committees for both organizations. And through her ongoing work with ACM Lifting Lives and other music-focused nonprofit organizations, she has championed initiatives that support the well-being of artists and industry professionals alike.

Past recipients of the ACM Service Award include Mickey Christensen, Chris Christensen, Eddie Miller, RAC Clark, Duane Clark, Bill Mayne, and Charlie Cook.

ACM SPIRIT AWARD – Cody Johnson has been chosen as the recipient of the ACM Spirit Award. This award is inspired by Merle Haggard and is presented to a singer-songwriter who is continuing the legacy of Country Music legend and 20-time ACM Award recipient Merle Haggard by following his/her own path, crafting great songs and epitomizing Merle’s spirit through genuine performances and great storytelling.

Before signing to a major label, Cody Johnson built his fan base entirely from the ground up. His unwavering commitment to traditional Country values and his Texas roots have set him apart in a time when the genre often trends toward pop. With nearly 10 billion global streams, Johnson’s sound resonates deeply with heartland America and pays homage to the spirit of Merle Haggard’s timeless storytelling. Staying true to his traditional Country sound, Johnson is not just a success story—he is.

Previous recipients of the ACM Spirit Award include Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Charlie Daniels, Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert, and Chris Stapleton.

ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD – As previously announced, Lainey Wilson was awarded the 60th ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award, marking her first win in the category. This award is presented to an individual known both as an artist and a songwriter, selected by a Professional Panel of judges whose members are songwriters, publishers, producers, and performing rights organization (PRO) representatives. The Panel submits five nominees, at which time ACM members in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Songwriter, Music Publisher/PRO and Record Company categories vote for the winner. This win brings Lainey Wilson’s ACM Awards count to sixteen.

HARDY received the first-ever ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year Award in 2023, while Chris Stapleton received the award in 2024.

ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD – As previously announced, Jessie Jo Dillon was awarded the 60th ACM Songwriter of the Year Award. This award is presented to an individual known predominantly as a songwriter, selected by a professional panel of judges composed of songwriters, publishers, producers, and performing rights organization (PRO) representatives. The Panel submits five nominees, at which time ACM members in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Songwriter, Music Publisher/PRO and Record Company categories vote for the winner. This is Jessie Jo Dillon’s second ACM Award and second consecutive win in the category after earning the title in 2024.

Past recipients of the ACM Songwriter of the Year Award include Ross Copperman, Dallas Davidson, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley, HARDY, Luke Laird, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna, and Roger Miller, among others.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email