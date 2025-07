Spring Hill Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Name: Brooklyn Wheeler

Age: 23

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 110lbs

She was reported missing by a family member on July 8th. She was last seen leaving their south Spring Hill apartment on foot on the evening of July 7th to go on a walk. She has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.

If you have information about where Brooklyn is, please contact LT Carden at [email protected].

