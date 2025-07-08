Don’t Miss the Upcoming Events for Franklin Tomorrow in July

Summer is officially here, but Franklin Tomorrow isn’t slowing down with three events planned for the month of July and you are invited to attend them all or pick and choose given your calendar.

Here’s a rundown of the fun times ahead:

FrankTalks, July 14

On Monday, July 14, join Franklin Tomorrow for its monthly FrankTalks lecture series, this month featuring a panel of “People to Know” at the Moore-Morris History & Culture Center at 108 Bridge Street in downtown Franklin.

The event will start with a 30-minute coffee social at 9 a.m. and the hourlong program at 9:30. To RSVP for this event, visit https://July14FrankTalks.eventbrite.com.

The theme for the month is “People To Know,” and will feature a panel of “new” faces in Franklin or individuals in new roles. Participating in the panel will be William Scales, Board Chair for the Heritage Foundation; Neily Boyd, the new Executive Director for High Hopes PreSchool and Pediatric Therapy; and Dr. Shane Hall, the new vice president for the Williamson Campus of Columbia State Community College, as well for community engagement.

FrankTalks is presented monthly by Renasant Bank and sustaining partners, Atmos Energy; RaganSmith, A Pape-Dawson Company; and Williamson Health.

“Cheers to 25 Years”, July 17

Franklin Tomorrow will host a special summer evening celebrating 25 years of Franklin Tomorrow and the incredible community that’s made it all possible!

The 25-year-old nonprofit is hosting a fun, casual gathering at the beautiful new Bicentennial Park Pavilion, filled with live music, good company, and plenty of summer spirit.

Dance and sing along to the sounds of The Exotics, one of Franklin’s favorite local bands. Enjoy a picnic-themed dinner by Catering & Events by Suzette and refreshing drinks, courtesy of Lipman Brothers. Additional partners include CapWealth Advisors; Mars Petcare; and Ragan Smith, a Pape-Dawson company. Additional support comes from Burr & Forman; Health Markets; Vulcan Materials Company; and Studio8 Design.

Tickets are required and are $100 per person and include food, entertainment, and a great time with friends and neighbors. Proceeds help support Franklin Tomorrow’s mission to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin.

To purchase a ticket, visit https://2025FTSummerParty.eventbrite.com.

Vote for top entries in “I Voted” sticker design contest

Voting is open to select the top four youth entries in the Franklin Tomorrow “I Voted” sticker design contest.

More than 160 entries were received in the youth contest, which is being held in partnership with the City of Franklin and its Public Arts Commission, as well as the Williamson County Election Commission.

The top two stickers will be printed with the third serving as an alternate and the stickers will be available for the Oct. 28 City of Franklin aldermanic election, as well as during early voting.

Visit Franklin Tomorrow’s website to vote for your top four from nine selections which were chosen by a panel in preliminary voting. The link is https://franklintomorrow.org/cast-your-vote/.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email