Pharmacy Burglar Suspect Identified, Wanted by Franklin Police

Franklin Police asked for the public’s help with identifying a pharmacy burglar. Citizen tips led to the suspect’s identification as 27-year-old Austin Cornett, now wanted for Burglary.
Cornett can be seen in this May 18 Walgreen’s video, where he hid inside the Murfreesboro Road store until after it closed, and then tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall, stealing a large quantity of opioid pain killers.
Cornett may be hiding out in the Campbell County, Tennessee area. A cash reward is being offered to anyone who can help Franklin Detectives track him down.
Know where Austin Cornett is? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip
