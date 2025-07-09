Heart Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Following a triumphant return to the stage with shows across North America in 2024 and an electrifying run through the first half of 2025, HEART is set to carry their momentum into the fall with a continuation of their acclaimed Royal Flush Tour. More dates have been added for 2025, with Heart scheduled to perform at The Pinnacle on December 21st. Tickets go on sale on July 11th. Find tickets here.

With a legendary career spanning more than five decades, HEART has cemented their place in music history, selling over 35 million albums worldwide and delivering 20 electrifying Top 40 singles, while racking up a well-deserved array of accolades and awards including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honor and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy. HEART continues to ignite the stage, performing their beloved, iconic and chart-dominating anthems—including “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You,” and “These Dreams.”

HEART’s current lineup features Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Nancy Wilson (rhythm lead and acoustic guitar, mandolin, mandola, autoharp, blues harp, backing and lead vocals), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar), Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitar, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals), and Sean T. Lane (drums and bike).

Ann Wilson said, “Heart personifies rock. Its history is incendiary. While some of the best musicians in the country have played in this band over the years it has always remained up to the moment and true to its self. The music we are making at this moment has timeless teeth, muscle, bone and hair, also poetry, soul and emotion. I’m very proud to be a part of it all and I will give all of myself to it as long as we both shall live. It’s magic!”

Nancy Wilson shared, “This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go. Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a Heart show is fun for the whole family!”

