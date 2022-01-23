In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.
Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More
The driver of a Nissan Sentra, tentatively identified as a 69-year-old Brentwood woman, died in Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. two-vehicle collision on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road. The Medical Examiner will make positive identification. Read more.
A new bakery will open in Nolensville. Read More
The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter. Read more.
A criminal Information filed today charges Melissa Goodwin, 55, of Nashville, Tennessee, with wire fraud in relation to a fraudulent scheme in which she embezzled over $3.7 million from the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More.
The application process for open-zoned schools will look a little different this year following legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. Read More.
Middle-Tennessee-based Wash Associates, LLC announced the closing on the purchase of a site for a carwash in Fairview. Read More
Williamson Medical Center’s reports, as of January 20, stated WMC is caring for 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (15 unvaccinated and 10 vaccinated) with 3 critically ill (2 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated). Read More
Y’all, I love Trisha Yearwood’s recipes. What I love about her recipes is they are typically easy to do but super delicious and always crowd-pleasers. This triple-threat cheese dip is no exception. It is a must-have at your next tailgate party. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More