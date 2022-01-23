In Case Y’all Missed It: 10 Top Stories of the Week

Our 10 top stories from the last week.

Burger Dandy
photo from Burger Dandy Facebook

1Burger Dandy Sets Open Date in Franklin

Burger Dandy is opening in downtown Franklin this week, opening at the corner of 1st and Main Street, on the side of Americana Taphouse. Read More

police car lights

2Fatal Crash on Whites Creek Pike Claims Brentwood Woman

The driver of a Nissan Sentra, tentatively identified as a 69-year-old Brentwood woman, died in Wednesday’s 10:45 a.m. two-vehicle collision on Whites Creek Pike near Sycamore Creek Road. The Medical Examiner will make positive identification. Read more.

House of Bread
photo from House of Bread Facebook

3New Bakery is Headed to Nolensville

A new bakery will open in Nolensville. Read More

Books-A-Million
photo by Michael Carpenter

4Books-A-Million in Spring Hill Closing

The Spring Hill location for Books-A-Million will close on Sunday, January 16, confirmed owner Brandon Porter. Read more.

T.J. Martell Foundation
credit-T.J. Martell Foundation

5Former VP of T.J. Martell Foundation Charged with Embezzling $3.7M

A criminal Information filed today charges Melissa Goodwin, 55, of Nashville, Tennessee, with wire fraud in relation to a fraudulent scheme in which she embezzled over $3.7 million from the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More.

GES Exterior
Photo from WCS

6WCS Board Approves Open-Zoned Schools for 2022-23 School Year

The application process for open-zoned schools will look a little different this year following legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly. Read More.

Wash 37135
photo from Wash 37135

7New Express Car Wash Coming to Fairview

Middle-Tennessee-based Wash Associates, LLC announced the closing on the purchase of a site for a carwash in Fairview. Read More

coronavirus

8Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: January 20

Williamson Medical Center’s reports, as of January 20, stated WMC is caring for 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (15 unvaccinated and 10 vaccinated) with 3 critically ill (2 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated). Read More

9Trisha Yearwood’s Charleston Cheese Dip Recipe is the Perfect Football Food

Y’all, I love Trisha Yearwood’s recipes. What I love about her recipes is they are typically easy to do but super delicious and always crowd-pleasers. This triple-threat cheese dip is no exception. It is a must-have at your next tailgate party. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

10Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County. Read More

